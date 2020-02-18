Clothes storage without a wardrobe

An apartment or a studio is often deemed to be ideal because of its price. That's truer still when it comes to subletting a room. Unfortunately, there are reasons for the low rent and one of them is the absence of a wardrobe in the bedroom. It can be disheartening not to have this essential organisational tool for your clothes. However, don’t be dismayed as we are here to remedy the unfortunate situation.

There are plenty of innovative wardrobe alternatives, from small chest of drawers with a clothes rail to DIY clothes storage tips and beds with built-in storage compartments. The absence of a wardrobe will soon be a long forgotten issue.

Let’s have a look at 6 resourceful alternatives for typical a clothes wardrobe.



