Clothes storage without a wardrobe

An apartment or a studio is often deemed to be ideal because of its price. That's truer still when it comes to subletting a room. Unfortunately, there are reasons for the low rent and one of them is the absence of a wardrobe in the bedroom. It can be disheartening not to have this essential organisational tool for your clothes. However, don’t be dismayed as we are here to remedy the unfortunate situation.
There are plenty of innovative wardrobe alternatives, from small chest of drawers with a clothes rail to DIY clothes storage tips and beds with built-in storage compartments. The absence of a wardrobe will soon be a long forgotten issue.
Let’s have a look at 6 resourceful alternatives for typical a clothes wardrobe.
A simple way to utilise the room in the absence of a wardrobe is with bed risers. This practical solution will give you the optionto optimise the unused space underneath the bed by placing storage containers for out-of-season clothes or other idle belongings.
If you have the budget you also buy a multi-purpose bed thatcan act as a storage solution.Perhaps though, the most innovative way to exploitthe unused space is with a lofting bed. Not only do they add a unique element to the room but they give you the option to place things underneath it.
The only issue with a lofting bed is the length of your room. If you don’t give yourself enough space to sit up on the elevated bed you might frequently end up with a sore head!
In need of a Ladderax alternative? A great way to get by without a clothes wardrobe is by including clothes rails in your bedroom. You have the option to purchase or you can also use your craftsmanship and build one.
Clothes rails can have an added layer on the bottom that can serve as storage space for your shoes. These great storage solutions can also come with multi-layered hanging rails, which will provide you with some diversity of hanging options.
Modern, industrial clothes rails come in many materials, shapes and colours. Some clothes rails even include a chest of drawers for extra storage potential. Thus, giving you choices that will blend harmoniously with your bedroom's décor.
Which of our professional Interior Designers/Decorators (or Architects, or Painters, or… ) will assist you with your dream project?
The oldest trick in the book for a storage solution are chest drawers. These classic pieces of furniture can usually provide you with adequate storage as an alternative for a wardrobe, allowing you to put away folded clothes, socks and underwear.
They can also hide most bedroom clutter whilst their top can be used to display decorative items, such as vases filled with fresh flowers or perhaps a mirror. If your bedroom lacks size, a mirror will help to give it more depth.
You don’t need to spend a fortune buying a chest of drawers. There are many flea markets or retailers that will sell you one that matches your taste, space requirements and budget.
To create a home for your clothes, shoes and other paraphernalia, install some shelves on the wall. You can build your own shelves by repurposing wooden planks from palettes or you can opt for the easy solution and buy them. If you go for a single shelf you can install a clothing rod underneath to simulate a closet.
A complex shelving unit, of course, might provide you with more storing options but it might take up vital space in your room. Boxes can also be used in a way to create a shelving unit. As the colourful image above illustrates, boxes in multiple hues create a contemporary shelving unit for a chromatic bedroom.
Storage boxes can also become a very helpful organisational tool for your clothes. There are many options when it comes to boxes; wooden, vintage crates, industrial plastic or even old shoe boxes. They can neatly store your clothes, shoes, books and cosmetics.
To avoid cluttering your room with boxes they can be stacked up in a corner. Or you can take the cue from the picture, above, and opt for a large storage box. In you opt for smaller boxes, they can be decorated according to your taste. For example, you can take pages from old magazines and newspapers and wrap them in a comic allure. Or you can paint them in colour accents that match your bedroom.
Instead of focusing on how to use the floor space as an alternative to a wardrobe, why don’t you try looking upwards? By hanging a few ropes or chains on hooks from the ceiling they can hold a clothes rail or even a shelf. This way of storing will be a lot easier if your bedroom ceiling is made out of wooden beams, as it will allow you to create a noose rather using a hook.
Another way to explore the ceiling as a storage solution is by placing hangers on a chain for your clothes and scarves. It is an amazing DIY project that will add a sophisticated element to your room. You will be creating art with your wardrobe!
You will however need to be careful on how you will install the chains and ropes on your ceiling so you don’t suffer them falling down. You will need to carefully assess the weight of the suspended items and adjust accordingly.
While a wardrobe is a very useful storage and organisational tool for your clothes and shoes, its absence can be countered with just a little resourcefulness.
When playing with DIY clothes storage ideas, include a long hang section first before placing drawers and shelves into your design. Transform all the remaining space into double hang to squeeze the most out of your wardrobe storage. And for the average woman, long hang should take up about 45 – 60 cm of hanging space.
Avoid damaging knits and sweaters by folding and stacking them appropriately in drawers or on shelves. And should you want to avoid your folded stacks toppling over, go with these recommended heights: 2-4 sweaters/sweatshirts, 5-6 shirts and 4-6 jeans.
Not enough storage space in your wardrobe? Consider rotating seasonal clothing from your bedroom’s master closet into a secondary one (such as in the guest bedroom, or the hallway closet, or even garage storage). And don’t overlook the power of baskets and bins to help keep your seasonal gear organised and out of sight.
For more inspiring ideas, see these 5 corner wardrobes that maximise bedroom storage.