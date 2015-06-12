Coach house with a musical past

This former coach house in East Sheen has an interesting and unusual past, as believe it or not, it used to be a recording studio that hosted the likes of Aussie rock legends AC/DC! Looking at the house now, we see a tasteful, modern façade that retains many elements of the original design, but it's hard to imagine it as a place of musical inspiration! Nevertheless, during the 1980s, this inconspicuous looking house played a part in the creation of some of the decade's top tracks. Retiring from the rock and roll lifestyle, this house is now a modern family home, just waiting for the new occupants to make it their own. The refurbishment was undertaken by Corebuild, who carried out extensive works including underpinning the existing structure, adding a new roof, new electrics, plumbing, and incorporating underfloor heating. Let's take a closer look at the finished result…
The original purpose of coach houses was to accommodate horse-drawn carriages, and would usually be found as part of a large estate. The modernised and extension we see before us is a contemporary update that continues to recognise and celebrate the traditional features, such as the brickwork and low, slanting roof. However, the modern patio windows and glass balustrade across the balcony area give the house a fresh and current look.
Keeping in mind that the bathroom is a place to freshen up or relax, the neutral colour scheme is a sensible and fitting choice. Free standing fittings make the room easy to clean, and also creates a greater sense of space— nobody wants to see bulky, inelegant pipes and fixtures interrupting the flow of the design. The skylight welcomes in natural light to the space which bounces off the tiles and really illuminates the room. This bathroom goes to show what can be achieved when you follow a few simple design rules and keep the décor to a minimum.
For a sleek and sophisticated look in the kitchen, monochrome designs are the way forward. In this instance, dark grey cabinets are offset by the white walls and glossy white bench top. Stainless steel appliances, including an impressive oven with eight hobs and an ultra efficient extractor, have been incorporated for a professional look that would impress even the most particular of home chefs!
Natural light plays a big part in the design of this property, and the interior layout has been considered in relation to maximising the light in every room. The living area has all the makings of a pleasant and stylish family room. All that is needed is some carefully chosen furniture, and of course, the all important personal touch that makes a house a home! From this angle, we can see out to the patio area, which can be accessed through the bi-fold doors. The full length glass panels bring the outdoors inside, ensuring the occupants never feel restricted in their home.
Again, the focus of the room is the light outside. The windows follow the shape of the pitched roof, with double doors in the centre which open out to the balcony. From this height, a view over the rooftops across town can be enjoyed, and when the weather allows, the balcony is the perfect spot for relaxing with a chilled glass of wine. Inside the room, spot lights have been dispersed to create a calm and soothing ambience. Combined with the cool, neutral colours, the room appears bright and welcoming.
