The London home without a budget

It's beyond the hopes of most, but a dream of many, to have an unrestricted budget for decorating a 'forever' home. It came as a surprise to renowned design practice Studio Hopwood, when they were approached by a client to collaborate on the design of their beautiful south west London property—with no restriction on budget whatsoever! The prospect of a project dictated entirely by taste and not at all by money was obviously appealing, and so before long, the transformation was under way. The finished result, a perfect combination of classic and modern design, will leave you mesmerised.
It's impossible not to be drawn to this home based on the beautiful exterior. The meticulous finish of the façade holds a lot of promise for the inside of the property: from the carefully preserved period features to the exclusive looking black front door; every detail raises our expectations further! The elegant and pristine front entrance boasts a detailed archway, painted white to contrast with the glossy front door. A vintage style lamp hangs down from the arch, creating an almost Dickensian look, welcoming us into the home.
The aim was to create a practical family home with plenty of space for entertaining, be it hosting large dinner parties or simply chilling out after work. The design incorporates an intriguing mix of vintage items, modern designs including bespoke pieces from Studio Hopwood , and even some eBay finds! Thanks to an unrestricted budget, the final design was exactly what the clients wanted. The open living area has a neutral design, with a dynamic look created through textured fabrics and layers rather than bold colours.
We love the reflective modern hanging lamps above the kitchen island. The design allows for the light to radiate outwards and the bulbs give off a warm glow which creates a homely feel. When working with a large, open-plan space such as this, it's important to add warming tones, textures and lights to avoid the room feeling sparse or like a show home. The accessories used here are the perfect choice to keep the living area and kitchen cosy and welcoming.
The honey-tone dining table fits well into the white surroundings, again adding warmth and variety to the area. The beautiful parquet flooring works much to the same effect. The modern lamps have a visually interesting corrugated surface which stands out against the sleek white cabinets. To the right you can see the full length patio doors which allow natural light to pour into the kitchen, highlighting every nook and cranny.
The formal dining room really is something to behold! The silvery grey tones of the grand dining table instantly draw the eye—and then we look up to the spectacular chandelier hanging above! The classical cornicing along the ceiling is an original feature that complements the classical design elements perfectly. Veering away from the traditional look, the artwork above the fireplace is edgy and modern. We don't doubt this quirky piece is a prized collectable.
