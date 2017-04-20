An Amazing British Townhouse with a Monochrome Interior

It’s no secret that the monochrome look is regarded as the king and queen of colour contrast – after all, rich and vibrant colours are not your only choice for spicing up a space.

Don’t get us wrong – we love a striking red or a cheery yellow as much as the next person, but there is something decidedly glamorous about opting for a black vs. white palette (or, at the very least, dark vs. light) to make everything seem more smooth and elegant.

Such as this minimalist townhouse…