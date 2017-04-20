Your browser is out-of-date.

An Amazing British Townhouse with a Monochrome Interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Newly Completed Installation - Exceptional Design
It’s no secret that the monochrome look is regarded as the king and queen of colour contrast – after all, rich and vibrant colours are not your only choice for spicing up a space. 

Don’t get us wrong – we love a striking red or a cheery yellow as much as the next person, but there is something decidedly glamorous about opting for a black vs. white palette (or, at the very least, dark vs. light) to make everything seem more smooth and elegant.

Such as this minimalist townhouse…

The front façade

Newly Completed Installation - Exceptional Design
PTC Kitchens

Newly Completed Installation—Exceptional Design

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

From outside, the townhouse displays a very straightforward look and design, with a richly textured brick wall ensuring more than adequate visual detail to combine with the windows and doors.

But it’s only once those interior lighting fixtures are turned on that this abode really comes to life (or should that be ‘light’?)!

Clean and subtle

Newly Completed Installation - Exceptional Design
PTC Kitchens

Newly Completed Installation—Exceptional Design

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

The heart of this home (aka the kitchen) is the first on our interior list – and for those of you who like to accuse monochrome palettes of being cold or inhospitable, prepare to eat those words! Just see the amount of warmth and charm that gets added to this space via the rich timber adorning those cabinets – enough to make anybody feel welcome in the kitchen.

Visually spacious

Newly Completed Installation - Exceptional Design
PTC Kitchens

Newly Completed Installation—Exceptional Design

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

In keeping with the interior’s minimalist style, as few details as possible had to be included – and that’s why the designers in charge opted for glass doors separating various rooms, such as the hallway and the dining area. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

Lit-up dining

Newly Completed Installation - Exceptional Design
PTC Kitchens

Newly Completed Installation—Exceptional Design

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

Thanks to white ruling this colour palette, the dining room becomes even more bright and brilliant – at least, as soon as natural lighting enters the room via the windows and starts bouncing around the light-toned surfaces.

Visual detail

Newly Completed Installation - Exceptional Design
PTC Kitchens

Newly Completed Installation—Exceptional Design

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

Don’t you just love the visual detail added to these spaces via the materials – like the rich timber used for the open-riser staircase, or the black aluminium frames adding some elegance to that glass door? 

Our favourite piece here? Most definitively that ceiling pendant, which seems to shoot off in various directions as it beautifully lights up the hallway.  

Let’s have a look at some Lighting ideas for the home.

Too clean or just perfect – what do you think of this interior style?

