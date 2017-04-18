Your browser is out-of-date.

15 smart patio ideas you'll wish you'd thought of before

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
The sun is shining and that means one thing; your patio needs some immediate attention to turn it into the outdoor space that you've always dreamed of! We're not going to tell you that you need to instigate a full redesign or that your landscape architect will need totally clear their schedule though, as we've found some amazingly simple, yet effective, ways to make a patio really shine and you'll be so mad at yourself for not thinking of them before! If you're ready to give your garden a whole lot of extra oomph, you've come to the right place—so let's begin!

1. Add a pebble border and go crazy with the design!

homify Minimalist style garden
This is such a cost-effective way to add some serious glamour to a patio!

2. Cast some concrete furniture.

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Simple and cheap, concrete furniture is so chic right now.

3. Decorate the walls a little more.

Hanging baskets are a steadfast garden addition for a reason! Simple, quick to complete and stunning, what a weekend project!

4. Just add water.

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Extended living space—Manchester

A small water feature will really make your patio pop!

5. Make it super cosy.

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern garden
Your patio can be tantamount to an outside living room, if you get the furniture right. Think day-beds and pretty lighting.

6. Make it magical.

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Private Villa in French Riviera

Fairy lights are so reasonably priced, yet en masse, they look utterly mesmerising. Hang as many as you can!

7. Go ALL out!

ATTICO a BRESCIA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Maybe it's time to treat yourself to that hot tub that you've always wanted? Go on! You deserve it!

8. Floor people with your design.

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
Why have decking or slabs, when you can create a pebble mosaic that belongs in the Tate?

9. Strip it all back.

Garden Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Garden

Minimalist patios look great and actually require LESS furniture and seemingly, less upkeep! We can deal with that in summer!

10. Inject some colour.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pick a favourite colour and make it the star of the patio show! Flowers, furniture and accessories in one hue will look so vivid!

11. Promote your planters.

Vibrant Roof Terrace Yorkshire Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Vibrant Roof Terrace

Don;t just stick with one-colour planters, when a few licks of paint will give you a rich tapestry of finishes! Everything else can be left plain as well, to really showcase them.

12. Choose rustic design.

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Rustic aesthetics are great as they don't call for perfection! Leave some scrappy pots, uneven slabs and old furniture in place, but how about giving your chairs a brighter and more exciting finish?

13. Dine out on your ideas.

Le Pres de Bas, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Le Pres de Bas

Patios are perfect for alfresco cooking and dining set-ups! Anyone can wield some blocks and cement, so why not commit to a really fun project and build yourself a barbecue?

14. Make it handy AND pretty!

Little Eden, Aralia Aralia Country style garden Stone Beige
Little Eden

Add some multifunctional furniture to your patio and you'll love how handy it is. These log store seats are perfection.

15. Throw away the rule book!

Квартира в Черногории , lab21studio lab21studio Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
Nobody ever said that your patio can't be ultra contemporary and artistic, so if you love modern furniture and shapes, get some outside!

For more beautiful garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 creative garden ideas to make yours stand out.

Are you going to try your hand at any of these ideas?

