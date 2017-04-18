15 smart patio ideas you'll wish you'd thought of before

The sun is shining and that means one thing; your patio needs some immediate attention to turn it into the outdoor space that you've always dreamed of! We're not going to tell you that you need to instigate a full redesign or that your landscape architect will need totally clear their schedule though, as we've found some amazingly simple, yet effective, ways to make a patio really shine and you'll be so mad at yourself for not thinking of them before! If you're ready to give your garden a whole lot of extra oomph, you've come to the right place—so let's begin!
This is such a cost-effective way to add some serious glamour to a patio!
Simple and cheap, concrete furniture is so chic right now.
Hanging baskets are a steadfast garden addition for a reason! Simple, quick to complete and stunning, what a weekend project!
A small water feature will really make your patio pop!
Your patio can be tantamount to an outside living room, if you get the furniture right. Think day-beds and pretty lighting.
Fairy lights are so reasonably priced, yet en masse, they look utterly mesmerising. Hang as many as you can!
Maybe it's time to treat yourself to that hot tub that you've always wanted? Go on! You deserve it!
Why have decking or slabs, when you can create a pebble mosaic that belongs in the Tate?
Minimalist patios look great and actually require LESS furniture and seemingly, less upkeep! We can deal with that in summer!
Pick a favourite colour and make it the star of the patio show! Flowers, furniture and accessories in one hue will look so vivid!
Don;t just stick with one-colour planters, when a few licks of paint will give you a rich tapestry of finishes! Everything else can be left plain as well, to really showcase them.
Rustic aesthetics are great as they don't call for perfection! Leave some scrappy pots, uneven slabs and old furniture in place, but how about giving your chairs a brighter and more exciting finish?
Patios are perfect for alfresco cooking and dining set-ups! Anyone can wield some blocks and cement, so why not commit to a really fun project and build yourself a barbecue?
Add some multifunctional furniture to your patio and you'll love how handy it is. These log store seats are perfection.
Nobody ever said that your patio can't be ultra contemporary and artistic, so if you love modern furniture and shapes, get some outside!
