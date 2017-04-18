15 smart patio ideas you'll wish you'd thought of before

The sun is shining and that means one thing; your patio needs some immediate attention to turn it into the outdoor space that you've always dreamed of! We're not going to tell you that you need to instigate a full redesign or that your landscape architect will need totally clear their schedule though, as we've found some amazingly simple, yet effective, ways to make a patio really shine and you'll be so mad at yourself for not thinking of them before! If you're ready to give your garden a whole lot of extra oomph, you've come to the right place—so let's begin!