12 small British bathrooms that prove size isn't everything

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Stuck with a small bathroom? Well lucky you, as you could make yours look as spectacular as all of these breathtaking British examples! Your bathroom designer will be the first to tell you that a small space doesn't mean that you have to go without some really gorgeous touches, clever storage or luxury, but just in case you need some extra confirmation of that, we've found 12 incredible small bathrooms that you'll definitely wish were your own! 

Come take a look, and feel smug in the knowledge that you could have the perfect-size room to emulate your favourite!

1. Can you believe the metallic wallpaper and vintage touches here?

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
This bathroom is the perfect bland of old and very new!

2. The tiles really make this one!

Yellow Bathtub Woodford Architecture and Interiors Country style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Fun, colourful and enigmatic, this bathroom has just the right mix of style and function.

3. Black? How very bold!

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern bathroom
Small spaces don't have to shy away from a dark colour. In fact, we think they work together perfectly!

4. This neutral scheme is to die for.

Large Main Bathroom Redesign homify Classic style bathroom
The way the light bounces around this stunning room is amazing and that long, sleek corner cabinet? A genius use of space!

5. It's a mermaid's paradise!

Denne Manor Barn , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern bathroom
It must have been tempting to go all-white in this tiny bathroom, but the pastel mosaics are revelation!

6. The yellow here makes every day summer.

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Wow. What a simple yet effective way to perk up a small bathroom! Unfussy yet fabulous!

7. Just look at all these mirrors!

Basement Bathroom Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style bathroom
What am incredible way to make this small bathroom seem infinitely longer and larger. Yes please!

8. Everything has a place here!

Silestone Stellar Blanco Quartz Marbles Ltd Modern bathroom
Built-in shelving has kept this compact bathroom neat and tidy and the all-white décor has us considering the classic colour scheme again!

9. The bathtub is really working those angles!

Bathroom, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Modern bathroom
Think you don't have room for a bath? You might actually, if you think outside the box in terms of layout! Wow!

10. Having a glass sink plinth in here has really opened up the space!

Sheen Lane, Bathroom BLA Architects Modern bathroom
Glass in a small bathroom is a fantastic idea as it tricks the eye into seeing a larger room.

11. Simple fixtures have made this a modern marvel of a bathroom.

Hampstead Heath Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern bathroom
Wall-mounted suite items have kept this small bathroom looking modern and stylish!

12. Concrete everything must have made this more cost-effective!

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Modern bathroom Grey
Never mind the cost, just look at how different and divine this room is!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 budget ways to make your bathroom the best room in the house.

Are you feeling inspired to make your small bathroom more amazing now?

