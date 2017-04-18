12 small British bathrooms that prove size isn't everything

Stuck with a small bathroom? Well lucky you, as you could make yours look as spectacular as all of these breathtaking British examples! Your bathroom designer will be the first to tell you that a small space doesn't mean that you have to go without some really gorgeous touches, clever storage or luxury, but just in case you need some extra confirmation of that, we've found 12 incredible small bathrooms that you'll definitely wish were your own!
Come take a look, and feel smug in the knowledge that you could have the perfect-size room to emulate your favourite!
This bathroom is the perfect bland of old and very new!
Fun, colourful and enigmatic, this bathroom has just the right mix of style and function.
Small spaces don't have to shy away from a dark colour. In fact, we think they work together perfectly!
The way the light bounces around this stunning room is amazing and that long, sleek corner cabinet? A genius use of space!
It must have been tempting to go all-white in this tiny bathroom, but the pastel mosaics are revelation!
Wow. What a simple yet effective way to perk up a small bathroom! Unfussy yet fabulous!
What am incredible way to make this small bathroom seem infinitely longer and larger. Yes please!
Built-in shelving has kept this compact bathroom neat and tidy and the all-white décor has us considering the classic colour scheme again!
Think you don't have room for a bath? You might actually, if you think outside the box in terms of layout! Wow!
Glass in a small bathroom is a fantastic idea as it tricks the eye into seeing a larger room.
Wall-mounted suite items have kept this small bathroom looking modern and stylish!
Never mind the cost, just look at how different and divine this room is!
