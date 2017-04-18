12 small British bathrooms that prove size isn't everything

Stuck with a small bathroom? Well lucky you, as you could make yours look as spectacular as all of these breathtaking British examples! Your bathroom designer will be the first to tell you that a small space doesn't mean that you have to go without some really gorgeous touches, clever storage or luxury, but just in case you need some extra confirmation of that, we've found 12 incredible small bathrooms that you'll definitely wish were your own!

Come take a look, and feel smug in the knowledge that you could have the perfect-size room to emulate your favourite!