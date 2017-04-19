Your browser is out-of-date.

What's your garden style?

homify Modern garden
The way you decorate your home can and should be drawn out into your outdoor space as well, if you want to create a cohesive and consistent theme. But what's your preferred aesthetic? You might think that a minimal interior, for example, wouldn't translate into a welcoming and pretty garden - but you'd be wrong! And to prove that to you today, we are going to show you a myriad of amazing garden designs. 

Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that when it comes to gorgeous garden design, your style choices are limitless, so read on and see if we managed to find a style to suit your home!

1. Wild.

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

If you don't like being constrained by style rules, a wild garden is definitely for you! Scatter some seeds and let nature take its course for a beautiful and unplanned floral display!

2. Minimal.

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

You see? A minimal garden can be an incredible garden! Simple planters, concrete paving slabs and good use of neutral colours and natural materials will really bring your interior outside.

3. Romantic.

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

If you are an old romantic at heart, you can demonstrate that in your garden! Choose a summerhouse made for two, sweeping paths and pretty borders to capture the look.

4. Artistic.

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Don't you go keeping all your funky art for inside the house when a few out there garden sculptures can tie the outside into your design aesthetic as well! How about making some art for your garden?

5. Formal.

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Perfectly linear raised borders, edge-perfect grass and chic decking will give your garden a formal and ordered look with ease. You can add softer touches later, if you fancy, but if not, what a space to spend time in!

6. Zen.

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

If you are all about calm and peaceful design, a zen garden is a must for you! Pale shingle, controlled planters and a few piquant statues will give you a haven of tranquility to enjoy, outdoors.

7. Whimsical.

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

If you have gone for something of an eclectic interior design scheme, be sure to draw inspiration from it, for your garden as well! Just because you haven't seen mirrors on hedges before, it doesn't mean they can't look great. What a wonderland you could have!

8. Culinary.

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Do you love cooking? Is your kitchen the pride and joy of your home? Then make your garden work alongside it! Raised vegetable planters will give you all the fresh ingredients you need to take your cooking artistry up a notch and it will look great too!

9. Sociable.

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

If your home is an entertainment haven, so too can your garden be! Add lots of seating, comfortable cushions and gorgeous lighting so the party can go on day and night, inside or out!

For more great garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 outdoor seats to make your garden more beautiful.

So...which style are you most drawn to?

