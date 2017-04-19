What's your garden style?

The way you decorate your home can and should be drawn out into your outdoor space as well, if you want to create a cohesive and consistent theme. But what's your preferred aesthetic? You might think that a minimal interior, for example, wouldn't translate into a welcoming and pretty garden - but you'd be wrong! And to prove that to you today, we are going to show you a myriad of amazing garden designs.

Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that when it comes to gorgeous garden design, your style choices are limitless, so read on and see if we managed to find a style to suit your home!