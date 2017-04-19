What's your garden style?

The way you decorate your home can and should be drawn out into your outdoor space as well, if you want to create a cohesive and consistent theme. But what's your preferred aesthetic? You might think that a minimal interior, for example, wouldn't translate into a welcoming and pretty garden - but you'd be wrong! And to prove that to you today, we are going to show you a myriad of amazing garden designs.
Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that when it comes to gorgeous garden design, your style choices are limitless, so read on and see if we managed to find a style to suit your home!
If you don't like being constrained by style rules, a wild garden is definitely for you! Scatter some seeds and let nature take its course for a beautiful and unplanned floral display!
You see? A minimal garden can be an incredible garden! Simple planters, concrete paving slabs and good use of neutral colours and natural materials will really bring your interior outside.
If you are an old romantic at heart, you can demonstrate that in your garden! Choose a summerhouse made for two, sweeping paths and pretty borders to capture the look.
Don't you go keeping all your funky art for inside the house when a few out there garden sculptures can tie the outside into your design aesthetic as well! How about making some art for your garden?
Perfectly linear raised borders, edge-perfect grass and chic decking will give your garden a formal and ordered look with ease. You can add softer touches later, if you fancy, but if not, what a space to spend time in!
If you are all about calm and peaceful design, a zen garden is a must for you! Pale shingle, controlled planters and a few piquant statues will give you a haven of tranquility to enjoy, outdoors.
If you have gone for something of an eclectic interior design scheme, be sure to draw inspiration from it, for your garden as well! Just because you haven't seen mirrors on hedges before, it doesn't mean they can't look great. What a wonderland you could have!
Do you love cooking? Is your kitchen the pride and joy of your home? Then make your garden work alongside it! Raised vegetable planters will give you all the fresh ingredients you need to take your cooking artistry up a notch and it will look great too!
If your home is an entertainment haven, so too can your garden be! Add lots of seating, comfortable cushions and gorgeous lighting so the party can go on day and night, inside or out!
