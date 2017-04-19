13 neutral living rooms that prove simple is best

When you hear the word 'neutral', what comes to mind? If it's boring interior design, then we are here to eradicate those negative thoughts, as, for a living room that feels cosy, stylish and timeless, you can't go wrong with a neutral colour scheme!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the same, but if you prefer visual confirmation of how striking a neutral living room can look, stay tuned, as we have found some utterly covetable ones to show you today.
Let's take a look now and see if we can tempt you over to the neutral side!
Just look at those luxurious sofas! They look good enough to sleep on and finished in a pale grey, they don't make any bold colour statements.
The lashings of natural wood here really add warmth to the white and grey neutral décor. This is such an organically pared back room!
Using new neutrals, including grey, has created a modern and chic set-up in this living room! Don;t forget that neutral isn't the same as minimal, so some luxury textiles work well!
Just look at how snug and pretty this living room is! You could hardly call this boring or stark, could you? The colours might be neutral but the vibe is divine!
Wow! What a living room. Looking classic and contemporary all at once, this wonderful white space is a masterclass in how to do neutrals well!
White walls and furniture have made this apartment look so chic! In any other colour, it could have been a bit much, but the neutrals let the glory of the space really shine through and how luxurious does it look?
Had the colour scheme here been too colourful, the genius design of the space would have been lost, but neutrals made the glass really stand out! Grey and white is always alright, in our book!
With a totally neutral living room all set up, we love the bold choice to add some quilted stools, in a rich navy blue! Just look at how well everything has blended and what an opulent end result has been achieved!
This room might be a cacophony of neutral white, but look at how much unique style has been added! And without a bright accent colour in sight!
Look at how perfectly neutral colours and natural wood go together! In fact, by choosing pale sofas, the organic beauty of the interior cladding and furniture has really been allowed to shine through.
With colour-matched wall shelving in place, there is so much scope to personalise this living room! The space feels so airy and spacious too, thanks to the lack of domineering wall or furniture colour choices.
WOW! We almost need to say that again, as just look at this living room! Without any dramatic colour in sight, it's hard to believe the impact that the space is having. Grey and white mix with concrete so perfectly to create neutral nirvana!
Creamy, understated tones have made for a stunning living room here and add in the luscious greenery of the view outside and we know you'll agree that no other scheme would have looked this good!
