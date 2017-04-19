Your browser is out-of-date.

13 neutral living rooms that prove simple is best

press profile homify press profile homify
White Oaks, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern living room
When you hear the word 'neutral', what comes to mind? If it's boring interior design, then we are here to eradicate those negative thoughts, as, for a living room that feels cosy, stylish and timeless, you can't go wrong with a neutral colour scheme! 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the same, but if you prefer visual confirmation of how striking a neutral living room can look, stay tuned, as we have found some utterly covetable ones to show you today. 

Let's take a look now and see if we can tempt you over to the neutral side!

1. Simple, chic and unfussy, this living room is anything but dull!

White Oaks Open Plan Kitchen, Dining and Living Area Barc Architects Modern living room grey sofa,wood flooring,glazed wall,open plan,kitchen,living room,breakfast bar,rooflight,contemporary,modern
Barc Architects

White Oaks Open Plan Kitchen, Dining and Living Area

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Just look at those luxurious sofas! They look good enough to sleep on and finished in a pale grey, they don't make any bold colour statements.

2. Using natural materials as a contrast is amazing.

Main 17th Century Barn Space Beech Architects Country style living room
Beech Architects

Main 17th Century Barn Space

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

The lashings of natural wood here really add warmth to the white and grey neutral décor. This is such an organically pared back room!

3. Neutrals look cool and sophisticated here!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using new neutrals, including grey, has created a modern and chic set-up in this living room! Don;t forget that neutral isn't the same as minimal, so some luxury textiles work well!

4. Did you know that neutrals can look romantic?

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room french shabby chic
Katie Malik Interiors

French Shabby Chic Living Room

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Just look at how snug and pretty this living room is! You could hardly call this boring or stark, could you? The colours might be neutral but the vibe is divine!

5. All-white everything is the ultimate neutral choice here.

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Wow! What a living room. Looking classic and contemporary all at once, this wonderful white space is a masterclass in how to do neutrals well!

6. Neutrals were perfect for a contemporary look here!

Franklin Street, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Modern living room
studioMDA

Franklin Street, New York

studioMDA
studioMDA
studioMDA

White walls and furniture have made this apartment look so chic! In any other colour, it could have been a bit much, but the neutrals let the glory of the space really shine through and how luxurious does it look?

7. Neutrals allowed the view to take centre stage in this living room.

Coldharbour, Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Modern living room
Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.

Coldharbour

Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.
Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.
Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.

Had the colour scheme here been too colourful, the genius design of the space would have been lost, but neutrals made the glass really stand out! Grey and white is always alright, in our book!

8. Love the accent colour here!

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
CC Construction

Light and bright!

CC Construction
CC Construction
CC Construction

With a totally neutral living room all set up, we love the bold choice to add some quilted stools, in a rich navy blue! Just look at how well everything has blended and what an opulent end result has been achieved!

9. Did you think neutrals could have such character?

Girl Pixers Minimalist living room girl,sketch,wall mural,black&white,wallpaper
Pixers

Girl

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

This room might be a cacophony of neutral white, but look at how much unique style has been added! And without a bright accent colour in sight!

10. The beige and wood scheme here is warm and delightful.

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Look at how perfectly neutral colours and natural wood go together! In fact, by choosing pale sofas, the organic beauty of the interior cladding and furniture has really been allowed to shine through.

11. Neutral designs can be wonderfully personal.

Clanricarde Gardens, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Modern living room
Ardesia Design

Clanricarde Gardens

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

With colour-matched wall shelving in place, there is so much scope to personalise this living room! The space feels so airy and spacious too, thanks to the lack of domineering wall or furniture colour choices.

12. Is this neutral luxury heaven?

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

WOW! We almost need to say that again, as just look at this living room! Without any dramatic colour in sight, it's hard to believe the impact that the space is having. Grey and white mix with concrete so perfectly to create neutral nirvana!

13. Who needs colour, when you have a view?

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern living room
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

Creamy, understated tones have made for a stunning living room here and add in the luscious greenery of the view outside and we know you'll agree that no other scheme would have looked this good!

If you've got the neutral bug now, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 neutral bathroom ideas.

The ultimate Great British garden extension
Are you a convert to the neutral design aesthetic now?

