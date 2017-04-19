13 neutral living rooms that prove simple is best

When you hear the word 'neutral', what comes to mind? If it's boring interior design, then we are here to eradicate those negative thoughts, as, for a living room that feels cosy, stylish and timeless, you can't go wrong with a neutral colour scheme!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the same, but if you prefer visual confirmation of how striking a neutral living room can look, stay tuned, as we have found some utterly covetable ones to show you today.

Let's take a look now and see if we can tempt you over to the neutral side!