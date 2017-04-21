​A Victorian terrace gets a sleek new look

For today’s homify 360° highlight, we take a sneak peek at a newly modified Victorian terrace on St Paul Street in London, courtesy of professional firm Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture. The residents of this abode were fortunate enough to be blessed with a rather spacious back terrace, and they seized the opportunity to turn it into something much more practical, user-friendly and, of course, stylish.
Let’s take a look…
Some people prefer their extensions to be of the same style and build as their existing house, whereas others desire for the former to stand out – this is clearly such an example, with the extension enjoying a sleek and modern look which contrasts just so strikingly with the house’s traditional and brick-clad charm.
But what exactly is going in inside that new extension? A kitchen, it turns out! And just like the exterior façade, the interior spaces are quite high-style, elegant and super modern.
Notice the clean and serene style achieved by not only having the cabinetry adorned in a snow-white hue, but also not letting the cabinets and drawers have any knobs or pulls.
Although this is certainly not the most grandiose kitchen we’ve ever seen, nobody can deny that its layout is quite practical. There is more than enough legroom for a cook to go about his/her duties; and let’s not forget the ample storage facilities, or the sleek appliances to turn any culinary activity into a dream.
A modern, open-riser staircase connects the new extension with the existing house at the back, while another staircase leads downstairs to the basement flooring.
All in all, a much better use of space than a regular old backyard terrace, wouldn’t you agree?
