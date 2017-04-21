Your browser is out-of-date.

​A Victorian terrace gets a sleek new look

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
St Paul Street, Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
For today’s homify 360° highlight, we take a sneak peek at a newly modified Victorian terrace on St Paul Street in London, courtesy of professional firm Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture. The residents of this abode were fortunate enough to be blessed with a rather spacious back terrace, and they seized the opportunity to turn it into something much more practical, user-friendly and, of course, stylish.

Let’s take a look…

Old meets new

St Paul Street, Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

St Paul Street

Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

Some people prefer their extensions to be of the same style and build as their existing house, whereas others desire for the former to stand out – this is clearly such an example, with the extension enjoying a sleek and modern look which contrasts just so strikingly with the house’s traditional and brick-clad charm.

The interior

St Paul Street, Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

St Paul Street

Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

But what exactly is going in inside that new extension? A kitchen, it turns out! And just like the exterior façade, the interior spaces are quite high-style, elegant and super modern. 

Notice the clean and serene style achieved by not only having the cabinetry adorned in a snow-white hue, but also not letting the cabinets and drawers have any knobs or pulls.

Stylish and spacious

St Paul Street, Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

St Paul Street

Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

Although this is certainly not the most grandiose kitchen we’ve ever seen, nobody can deny that its layout is quite practical. There is more than enough legroom for a cook to go about his/her duties; and let’s not forget the ample storage facilities, or the sleek appliances to turn any culinary activity into a dream. 

From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

Going up and down

St Paul Street, Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

St Paul Street

Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture
Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture

A modern, open-riser staircase connects the new extension with the existing house at the back, while another staircase leads downstairs to the basement flooring. 

All in all, a much better use of space than a regular old backyard terrace, wouldn’t you agree? 

And since we’re on the topic of stairs, check out these Clever ways to use under-stairs space.

