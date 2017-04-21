A detached family home with two sides

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a private residential house located in Hadley Wood, north London, completed by the experts over at NEW IMAGES LTD.
Built from the ground up, this new abode flaunts that “brand new home” style, as well as various sleek touches, from floor tiles and glazed windows to a magnificent garden at the back – oh, did we mention the house comes with an abundance of space as well?
See for yourself…
Although of the modern style, the house flaunts a very traditional-like style at the front which just adds to its overall charm. Look at that pitched ceiling, the brick-clad walls, the gable roofing, etc.
At the rear, the house is decidedly more open (and modern), where more glazed surfaces make their presence known via generous windows and gigantic sliding doors.
And as if a stunning house wasn’t enough, this location also gets to flaunt a striking (and most spacious) garden as well.
The heart of the home (aka the kitchen) opens up stunningly onto the aforementioned garden, allowing indoor- and outdoor space to combine quite beautifully.
Notice how the kitchen’s ultra modern style and clean-cut look contrasts from the garden’s fresh greens and lush ambience.
The kitchen, as it turns out, shares its open-plan layout with a dining room, as well as a living room. Here, the dining space enjoys a lit-up ambience thanks to the glass doors, as well as the light colour palette.
Right behind the dining room we locate the living area, marked by an abundance of warm timber tones adorning various surfaces, from the wall to the coffee table. Plush sofas in rich brown leather complete the lush and comfortable look, while a niche-turned-aquarium ensures a bit of visual style for the wall – so nice to see something other than a framed photograph or a painting for a change!
