The Hampshire home with a spectacular modern interior

Interior architectural firm Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd., located in Liss, Petersfield, are the experts in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, which takes a look at a South Downs home with the perfect amount of style and space to ensure a charm-filled (not to mention stylish) lifestyle.

Flaunting modern interiors, the house enjoys an authentic barn-style look on the outside, with all the right materials (such as timber panels and exposed brick) going to great lengths to strike a sturdy, yet visually detailed pose.

Let’s take a look, shall we?