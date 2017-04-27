The Hampshire home with a spectacular modern interior

Interior architectural firm Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd., located in Liss, Petersfield, are the experts in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, which takes a look at a South Downs home with the perfect amount of style and space to ensure a charm-filled (not to mention stylish) lifestyle.
Flaunting modern interiors, the house enjoys an authentic barn-style look on the outside, with all the right materials (such as timber panels and exposed brick) going to great lengths to strike a sturdy, yet visually detailed pose.
Let’s take a look, shall we?
A charming little terrace, complete with stone-tile flooring, can be glimpsed at the back, joining hands with a pristinely manicured garden to style up the back yard.
Notice the 'barn conversion' style of the façade, designed to remain true to the home's rural location overlooking the picturesque South Downs.
However, those doors and windows seem to be beckoning us to take a sneak peek inside…
We present: the kitchen! Decked out in sleek modern style, the heart of this home enhances its visual appeal thanks to a stone colour palette that contrasts rather delightfully with the sleek whites of the floor, walls and ceiling. Previously, the kitchen was small and dark, without sufficient space for family gatherings. But what a difference we see here!
With a practical layout, ample working space and more-than-generous storage areas, this kitchen is certainly one of those rare gems that could convince just about anyone to try their hand at cooking.
Stepping back ever so slightly, we can see that the kitchen shares its open-plan layout with both a living/lounge area and a dining room. This was a vast improvement for the owners, who desired a more connected living space.
A change in colour palette cleverly enhances the difference between the three spaces, with the kitchen enjoying sleek stone hues, the living area looking much warmer due to its earthy oranges, and the dining room flaunting a bold and dark look.
Colour palettes aside, these interiors are light years away from being labelled gloomy, for all three spaces get to share in an abundance of natural light streaming indoors via the windows, glass doors and an enchanting skylight right above the dining table.
And of course nobody can overlook the picturesque setting of the garden, which also gets to seep indoors beautifully, allowing this dining spot to enjoy a rather fresh and lush view. This is precisely what the professionals intended, and a huge improvement on the home's rather dark and disconnected former layout. Now, the outside is virtually in!
For those instances when the residents want to take their socialising outside (and the weather allows for it), they have this wonderful little outdoor dining set, which looks ripe and ready to entertain for any occasion from teatime to a family dinner under the stars.
But of course there are quite a few more details to be glimpsed, so let’s enjoy some more visual representation of this fabulous creation.