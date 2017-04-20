Money-saving tricks from real people (that really work!)

Any interior designer will tell you that buying and decorating a home is a costly affair, so saving money wherever possible has to be a good idea, right? The only question is, do you know where to start?

We've found some real-world money-saving tips that we can see really working, so have compiled them together to give you some great ideas, as well as motivation, to reign in those spending habits! Come and take a look and see how easy it really can be to free up some cash for all your home improvement projects!