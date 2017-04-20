Your browser is out-of-date.

17 unbelievable kitchens to give you ideas

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL, deVOL Kitchens deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Grey
Have you ever walked into someone else's home and been blown away by their kitchen? We bet you left with a resolution to totally transform your own and if you did, this article might be something of a tease for you! We've found 17 utterly staggering kitchens, each of which is beautiful, functional and so chic that you won't believe it, but you'll want them all anyway! The kitchen planners that crafted these amazing installations had a seriously good handle on how to create the perfect British kitchen aesthetic, so if you are in the market for a new culinary haven for your home, come with us now and admire these fabulous spaces!

1. Going grey, like this kitchen, is so on-trend for 2017 and looks phenomenal!

The Cheshire Townhouse Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Cheshire Townhouse Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

2. Mixing new cabinets with a traditional stoves has made for a balanced hybrid look.

The Surrey Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Beige simple,modern,rustic,shaker,kitchen,design
deVOL Kitchens

The Surrey Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

3. Gold hardware has added such a refined and sophisticated finishing touch to this new kitchen.

The SW1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Wood Beige open shelving,wooden floor,simple cupboards,timeless,classic,shaker,kitchen,design,deVOL
deVOL Kitchens

The SW1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

4. Exposed brick walls work so well with this muted kitchen colour and become a feature in their own right.

The SW12 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey grey,shaker,kitchen,grey kitchen,handmade,british made,deisgn,style,exposed brick,home,interiors,brass taps
deVOL Kitchens

The SW12 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

5. French navy kitchens aren't the norm, but this one sure is stylish and striking.

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

6. Black cabinets are a bold and beautiful choice that work perfectly with the wooden counters.

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Black copper,copper worktop,brass taps,brass,black kitchen,black cupboards,grey walls,wooden floorboards,handmade,britishmade,artisan,antiques
deVOL Kitchens

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

7. Marble brings the glamour and luxury to an already pretty kitchen here!

The Peckham Rye Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Wood Green
deVOL Kitchens

The Peckham Rye Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

8. The mix of rustic sawn wood and opulent copper here is staggering. We'll take two of these please!

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

9. Dark cabinets with a tonally matched countertop has made for a seriously cool and dramatic space.

The Victoria Road NW6 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Victoria Road NW6 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

10. Going without top cabinets makes a kitchen feel so open. Just look at this beautiful example!

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

11. When in doubt, cut the roof out! This skylight has totally upped the design stakes!

The Balham Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Wood Blue dark blue,crittall,windows,concrete,concrete worktops,concrete floor,handmade,british,kitchen,cupboards,style,contemporary
deVOL Kitchens

The Balham Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

12. Simplicity can be key and this farmhouse style kitchen has mastered the pared back look.

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Modern kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

13. All-white with a few copper accents? What an incredible look that will stay timeless.

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Country style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

14. This two-tone look is so modern and the U-shaped layout makes amazing use of the space.

The Staffordshire Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Modern kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Staffordshire Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

15. Rustic heaven is how we want to describe this gorgeous grey kitchen! It's just so effortless!

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

16. Using a large island as the main counter seems like a brilliant idea! Those light fixtures are amazing too!

The West Sussex Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Country style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The West Sussex Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

17. Matching your walls to your dark cabinets is full on bold, but this kitchen makes us want to take the plunge!

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

For more kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 stylish and practical coverings for your kitchen walls.

An Amazing British Townhouse with a Monochrome Interior
Which of these kitchens really ticked all the boxes for you?

