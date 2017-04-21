5 unexpected things happy people have at home

You might think that the happiest people in the world have the most opulent homes, maintained to within an inch of their lives and kept spotless. But in actual fact, studies have shown that what happy people really embrace might surprise you!
Ask any interior designer what makes for a cheerful home and they might start thinking along a colour-vein, but we want to get a little more personal than that, so have honed in on those really surprising elements that naturally upbeat people have made space for.
If you're keen to be a shiny, happy person, with a home that supports your positive mindset, you need to get onboard with these elements…
Cleanliness might be next to godliness, as the saying goes, but a little bit of mess won't hurt! In fact, it could be the secret to happiness, if experts are to be believed! Having instant and easy access to things that you like engaging with, even just on your kitchen table, will keep you far more positive. Just have a little weekly tidy up, instead of a daily one!
If you have a small spare room going to waste, how about turning it into a hobby space? Whether you love to sew, have a model train set or need somewhere to paint, treating yourself to a focused and functional room dedicated to your passion will naturally make you so much happier and feel more fulfilled. We wonder if a puppy-snuggling room would be a good use of space…
Nothing makes a home quite so cosy or comforting as a few family heirlooms. Anything with a little history or personal resonance will make for such a personal and happy home, from a few kitchen utensils that your mum used to use, all the way up to large pieces of antique furniture!
Have you ever noticed how wonderfully uplifting a bevvy of pretty house plants can be? Not only do they inject colour and, in some cases, heavenly scents, they actually purify your air as well! We love the idea of investing in some slightly unusual plants too, as they will always bring a smile to your face!
You have to treat yourself now and then, so investing in a few lavish luxuries that will deplete, such as high-end candles and diffusers, will make your home a truly happy place! Not everything has to be a sound and reasoned purchase you know and goodness, who doesn't want a candlelit bath now and then!
