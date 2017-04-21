5 unexpected things happy people have at home

You might think that the happiest people in the world have the most opulent homes, maintained to within an inch of their lives and kept spotless. But in actual fact, studies have shown that what happy people really embrace might surprise you!

Ask any interior designer what makes for a cheerful home and they might start thinking along a colour-vein, but we want to get a little more personal than that, so have honed in on those really surprising elements that naturally upbeat people have made space for.

If you're keen to be a shiny, happy person, with a home that supports your positive mindset, you need to get onboard with these elements…