Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 unexpected things happy people have at home

press profile homify press profile homify
Hurricane Lamps for Pillar Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

You might think that the happiest people in the world have the most opulent homes, maintained to within an inch of their lives and kept spotless. But in actual fact, studies have shown that what happy people really embrace might surprise you!

Ask any interior designer what makes for a cheerful home and they might start thinking along a colour-vein, but we want to get a little more personal than that, so have honed in on those really surprising elements that naturally upbeat people have made space for. 

If you're keen to be a shiny, happy person, with a home that supports your positive mindset, you need to get onboard with these elements…

1. A little bit of mess.

Wiltshire Painted 110cm-150cm Ext. Dining Table and 4 Chairs The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
The Cotswold Company

Wiltshire Painted 110cm-150cm Ext. Dining Table and 4 Chairs

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Cleanliness might be next to godliness, as the saying goes, but a little bit of mess won't hurt! In fact, it could be the secret to happiness, if experts are to be believed! Having instant and easy access to things that you like engaging with, even just on your kitchen table, will keep you far more positive. Just have a little weekly tidy up, instead of a daily one!

2. A hobby space.

Thatched cottage embroidery hoop art Thimble Hoop Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
Thimble Hoop

Thatched cottage embroidery hoop art

Thimble Hoop
Thimble Hoop
Thimble Hoop

If you have a small spare room going to waste, how about turning it into a hobby space? Whether you love to sew, have a model train set or need somewhere to paint, treating yourself to a focused and functional room dedicated to your passion will naturally make you so much happier and feel more fulfilled. We wonder if a puppy-snuggling room would be a good use of space…

3. A hand-me-down or two.

Shabby Chic Antique Oak Kitchen Dresser The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture KitchenStorage
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Shabby Chic Antique Oak Kitchen Dresser

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

Nothing makes a home quite so cosy or comforting as a few family heirlooms. Anything with a little history or personal resonance will make for such a personal and happy home, from a few kitchen utensils that your mum used to use, all the way up to large pieces of antique furniture!

4. House plants.

Summer Calla Lily Plant Appleyard London GardenPlants & flowers
Appleyard London

Summer Calla Lily Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

Have you ever noticed how wonderfully uplifting a bevvy of pretty house plants can be? Not only do they inject colour and, in some cases, heavenly scents, they actually purify your air as well! We love the idea of investing in some slightly unusual plants too, as they will always bring a smile to your face!

5. Non-replenishable luxuries.

Bola Hurricane Lamp The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The London Candle Company

Bola Hurricane Lamp

The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

You have to treat yourself now and then, so investing in a few lavish luxuries that will deplete, such as high-end candles and diffusers, will make your home a truly happy place! Not everything has to be a sound and reasoned purchase you know and goodness, who doesn't want a candlelit bath now and then!

For more brilliant décor tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 luxury living room ideas.

​A Victorian terrace gets a sleek new look
Are you going to test any of these ideas out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks