Interior refurbishment for socialising, cooking and relaxing.

Thanks to the interior design team At No 19 and construction experts Junnell Homes, this family home in West Sussex has undergone somewhat of a radical transformation. A modern extension and complete refurbishment of the interior has created open plan living areas for socialising, cooking and relaxing

Work was carried out to give this property a new lease on life, bringing it up to scratch with modern standards. The finished result is a remarkable blend of classic charm and modern design. A contemporary white kitchen with adjacent living area is the heart of the home, whilst upstairs an elegant master bedroom suite steals the spotlight.

Let's take a tour of this beautiful home!