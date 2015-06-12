Interior refurbishment for socialising, cooking and relaxing.

Thanks to the interior design team At No 19 and construction experts Junnell Homes, this family home in West Sussex has undergone somewhat of a radical transformation. A modern extension and complete refurbishment of the interior has created open plan living areas for socialising, cooking and relaxing
Work was carried out to give this property a new lease on life, bringing it up to scratch with modern standards. The finished result is a remarkable blend of classic charm and modern design. A contemporary white kitchen with adjacent living area is the heart of the home, whilst upstairs an elegant master bedroom suite steals the spotlight.
Let's take a tour of this beautiful home!
Here you can see the traditional front exterior of the home, which has been refreshed with a fresh coat of paint for added kerb appeal.
The classical brick and flint frontage is typical to this part of Sussex, and certainly possesses a certain charm that entices us inside…
The summery, neutral colour palette, offset by the touches of rich aubergine tones, gives the home an exclusive and contemporary feel. The glossy tiles in the living area reflect the light that enters through the modern skylight and patio doors, making the room feel even more open and spacious.
A perfect balance has been struck in both the style and size of the furnishings, which fit exactly into the space and complement the interior design scheme that runs throughout the home.
The bi-fold doors completely transform this room, welcoming in the light and circulating the air for a fresh look and feel, leaving the occupants revitalised and relaxed. Not only that, but the fully retracting doors also establish a strong connection to nature, framing the garden and incorporating it as part of the décor.
The kitchen is chic and modern, boasting white matte handle-less units and oak smoked silver and Silestone worktops. The cool white of the walls and ceilings is counteracted by splashes of aubergine, as previously seen in the lounge, and blocks of soft charcoal grey.
The high gloss floor tiles are porcelain, and continue throughout the kitchen and living area into the hallway.
The classic dining room sticks to a simple colour code, with warming tones present in the timber furniture and detailing along the stairs and around the door frames.
The dining area is located in the grand and spacious hallway of the lower floor, which can be accessed from every room on this level. The owners appear to be keen hosts as the dining and entertaining area is clearly a 'hub' in this home.
A cosy atmosphere has been created in the main living room thanks to a log burning cassette fire and sumptuous curtains, which block out the light when the room becomes an at-home cinema.
A neutral colour scheme has been employed for a tasteful and fresh look, with soft furnishings, such as the decorative cushions, introducing some feminine patterns for a more dynamic impression.
Moving upstairs, we find a stunning master bedroom with en suite and a walk-in dressing room. The continuous use of white and rich purples creates a flow between each room in the house, and the two colours work together in the bedroom to create a calming and cosy feel.
Skylights keep the room bright and help to create a pleasant mood that's conducive to relaxation and contemplation.
Last but not least, we get a glimpse of the brand new en suite bathroom, complete with a double ended bath and walk-in shower. Considering it's an en suite, the room is of a generous size and very well proportioned.
An Eclisse pocket glass sliding door divides the en suite from the walk through dressing room, allowing light from the bedroom to filter in. A large window above the bathtub also works to ensure the bathroom remains bright, with a cheerful ambience.
