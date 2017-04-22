10 ways to get more space without moving house

If your home is compact to the point of making you consider moving, wait for just a minute, as we might have some easier solutions for you in this article!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that smart storage, clever use of space and a bloody good declutter could be enough to make a small home feel far larger and big enough to cope with your whole brood, but if you are running short on things to try, we are here to help.
Come and take a look at our ideas for increasing the living space in your home and see if upsizing can wait a little while longer!
It's all very well have separate rooms for everything, but that's a recipe for disaster in terms of small home management. Try combining the functions of two rooms into one, where you can and enjoy extra space, even if it's only a box room. For example, a home office can definitely be integrated into a bedroom.
Look for dead space that can easily be converted into handy shelving or cupboards. You'll be shocked at how many locations will be suitable, but a favourite is under your stairs! You can even build inset shelves directly into your walls too, as they won't jut out.
Here's a great tip! Instead of trying to think up your own ideas for making your home feel bigger, simply research how people get the most out of studio apartments! You'll find amazing mezzanine inspiration, multifunctional furniture and some of the stealthiest storage tips in these bijou homes!
We know you probably love a huge bed, but if your bedroom is straining under the weight of all your belongings, it might be time to think of an alternative, such as a day or sofa bed. If you really can't lose the luxury though, think about adding under-bed storage drawers that pull out on castors!
All those landings and corridors in your home are storage goldmines waiting to be put to good effect, but you might not think it right now! Building bespoke cabinets into your wall cavities will amp up your organisation no end and make your home feel far more spacious and uncluttered.
If you have an attic that is simply going to waste, now is the time to consider a conversion! Yes, this will cost you some money, but when you compare the cost and result to the hassle of moving home, we think it is a favourable option and you could garner a whole extra space, dedicated to whatever you need.
Don't overlook the importance of your garden when it comes to freeing up more interior space at your property! Sheds, summerhouses or ingenious bike storage facilities will all make for a far less cluttered home, especially if you don't really do much with your garden other than sitting out in it!
Instead of having a spare room ready for potential guests, why not use it for something more practical and necessary and install a sofa bed into your living room? Designs have come a really long way now, meaning that you can have a luxurious sofa when you want it and a sleek sofa bed when needed as well.
It's time to get a little clever! A favourite tip of ours, for small homes, is to do away with standard doors and install sliding versions instead. Sleek and minimal in terms of how much space they take up, you'll never have to try and squeeze behind an open door again!
Finally, have you considered that your home feels small because you simply have too many things in it? Now that spring has sprung, it's the perfect time for a really intensive audit and cleaning session, so if you haven't used something in a while, can't justify the space a piece of furniture takes up or simply don't like something anymore, get rid! This goes for everything from clothes through to books and furniture!
