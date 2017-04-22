Your browser is out-of-date.

12 English homes to make you want to holiday here this year

press profile homify press profile homify
Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Country style houses
We all love a bit of summer sun, but with so many beautiful homes in the UK, you might want to consider taking your jolly holiday here this year! As well as being able to rent a gorgeous home, you could save some serious money by choosing to stay in the country for your summer jaunt but don't see a UK holiday as a compromise! When you see how stunning some of the homes being designed by master architects in Britain are, we know you'll want to jump in the car as apposed to in a plane, so let's have a look at some of our favourites to see if you are inspired to book that striking cottage you've had your eye on!

1. Country heaven.

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Country style houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Perfect for any city-dwellers, a rustic cottage in the country would be all the relaxation needed, especially if it looked like this one! Bliss!

2. Coastal perfection.

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern houses
Trewin Design Architects

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

You can still holiday somewhere glamorous, if you look for a really superb a-front UK home! Just look at the stunning good looks of this modern home!

3. Get away from it all.

Maer Barn, Bude, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Maer Barn, Bude, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

A lake, rustic buildings and some serious peace and quiet are all promised by this amazing rural property. You should see how many bedrooms there are here too!

4. Modern marvel.

Main house external view Rovano Architecture & Design Ltd Modern houses
Rovano Architecture &amp; Design Ltd

Main house external view

Rovano Architecture & Design Ltd
Rovano Architecture &amp; Design Ltd
Rovano Architecture & Design Ltd

Think all UK homes are Victorian terraces? Think again! This modern take on a coastal home has everything you need for a relaxing break, as well as some serious photo opportunities!

5. A touch of heritage.

The Downes homify Country style houses
homify

The Downes

homify
homify
homify

Who wouldn't love a country estate to retire to in the summer months? Well, this house is actually a holiday property, so you could rent this exact one! We certainly wouldn't say no!

6. Those views!

Gwel an Treth Perfect Stays Modern houses
Perfect Stays

Gwel an Treth

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

It looks charming and simple from this angle, but spin around to the rear and this home has some serious surprises for you. We are obsessed with it! Take a look at this Ideabook, to see why: The Cornish Home with Million Pound Views.

7. Big enough for the whole family.

Outspan, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Outspan, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

A beautiful hybrid of modern design and traditional coastal aesthetics, this UK home is perfect for taking your whole brood away for a few days!

8. Luxury at your fingertips.

Stay House Remodel, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Stay House Remodel, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

We had to check that this home was in the UK, as it has a real California surf vibe to it! Gorgeous to look at and filled with all the mod-cons you need, it's an ideal retreat, away from the city!

9. Living it up.

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Now THIS is a home that screams 'holiday', don't you agree? With a sociable terrace all set up for barbecues, we doubt you'd want to spend any time indoors, but if the UK weather hits, you'd have comfort and style to enjoy!

10. Home from home.

Exterior Perfect Stays Modern houses
Perfect Stays

Exterior

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

This amazing property wants for nothing and neither would you, if you took a holiday here! The white render really lends a fresh and coastal note and that glass balcony? Well, it's perfect for a cheeky drink in the evening!

11. Quiet seclusion.

Trevanion, Bude, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Trevanion, Bude, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Tucked away, this charming and fantastically modern home promises peace and quiet on tap and with utterly spectacular views to the rear, you'd not miss being abroad at all!

12. Perfect for foodies!

Ednovean House, Perranuthnoe | Cornwall , Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern garden
Perfect Stays

Ednovean House, Perranuthnoe | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

If you love experiencing new cuisines on holiday, this home could give you an even better opportunity; you can cook them! With so much space dedicated to cooking and eating, this could be a really social and fun holiday venue! Just look at that terrace!

For more beautiful holiday homes, take a look at this Ideabook: European holiday escapes.

Is this the UK's most incredible family home?
Which of these homes could persuade you to stay in the UK for your holiday this year?

