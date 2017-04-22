12 English homes to make you want to holiday here this year

We all love a bit of summer sun, but with so many beautiful homes in the UK, you might want to consider taking your jolly holiday here this year! As well as being able to rent a gorgeous home, you could save some serious money by choosing to stay in the country for your summer jaunt but don't see a UK holiday as a compromise! When you see how stunning some of the homes being designed by master architects in Britain are, we know you'll want to jump in the car as apposed to in a plane, so let's have a look at some of our favourites to see if you are inspired to book that striking cottage you've had your eye on!
Perfect for any city-dwellers, a rustic cottage in the country would be all the relaxation needed, especially if it looked like this one! Bliss!
You can still holiday somewhere glamorous, if you look for a really superb a-front UK home! Just look at the stunning good looks of this modern home!
A lake, rustic buildings and some serious peace and quiet are all promised by this amazing rural property. You should see how many bedrooms there are here too!
Think all UK homes are Victorian terraces? Think again! This modern take on a coastal home has everything you need for a relaxing break, as well as some serious photo opportunities!
Who wouldn't love a country estate to retire to in the summer months? Well, this house is actually a holiday property, so you could rent this exact one! We certainly wouldn't say no!
It looks charming and simple from this angle, but spin around to the rear and this home has some serious surprises for you. We are obsessed with it! Take a look at this Ideabook, to see why: The Cornish Home with Million Pound Views.
A beautiful hybrid of modern design and traditional coastal aesthetics, this UK home is perfect for taking your whole brood away for a few days!
We had to check that this home was in the UK, as it has a real California surf vibe to it! Gorgeous to look at and filled with all the mod-cons you need, it's an ideal retreat, away from the city!
Now THIS is a home that screams 'holiday', don't you agree? With a sociable terrace all set up for barbecues, we doubt you'd want to spend any time indoors, but if the UK weather hits, you'd have comfort and style to enjoy!
This amazing property wants for nothing and neither would you, if you took a holiday here! The white render really lends a fresh and coastal note and that glass balcony? Well, it's perfect for a cheeky drink in the evening!
Tucked away, this charming and fantastically modern home promises peace and quiet on tap and with utterly spectacular views to the rear, you'd not miss being abroad at all!
If you love experiencing new cuisines on holiday, this home could give you an even better opportunity; you can cook them! With so much space dedicated to cooking and eating, this could be a really social and fun holiday venue! Just look at that terrace!
For more beautiful holiday homes, take a look at this Ideabook: European holiday escapes.