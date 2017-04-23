Your browser is out-of-date.

The 5 things every British kitchen needs

Beautiful modern bespoke kitchen by JohnLadbury and Company
If you're about to start thinking of a new kitchen installation for your home, hold your horses! You could easily get so caught up thinking about colours and cabinets that you totally overlook the elements that you absolutely NEED, but we don't want to let you fall into that trap! 

We took a look at which key features kitchen planners always look to include for their clients and have pulled together this fantastically comprehensive list, just for you. Let's take a look and see if you might have forgotten anything!

1. An incredible island.

Beautiful bespoke kitchen in Hertfordshire by John Ladbury
If you have the space, you can't afford to not install an island in your kitchen! If nothing else, just think about how much room you need in order to prepare a Sunday roast and you'll see that it makes perfect sense! They are super handy when used ad breakfast bars too!

2. Task lighting.

Beautiful bespoke kitchen in Hertfordshire by John Ladbury
Main lights are great, but to get the most use from your kitchen, you need to illuminate separate areas. Your hob, counters and island will all need their own dedicated light source and you can leave them on, in the evening, to create a beautiful ambience.

3. Easy to maintain surfaces.

Beautiful bespoke kitchen in Hertfordshire by John Ladbury
Before you choose your counter material, really think about how easy it will be to maintain. Options such as Corian, granite and marble will last a lifetime without the need for any maintenance, but be aware that wooden counters will need oiling and deeper cleaning!

4. A mix of old and new motifs.

Beautiful bespoke kitchen in Hertfordshire by John Ladbury
Whether you choose traditional cabinet styles or contemporary ones, having a few elements that contrast will really work best for an aesthetically beautiful kitchen. Even something simple, such as vintage-style light fixtures will add in some seriously cool style to the most contemporary room.

5. Sneaky storage!

Beautiful bespoke kitchen in Hertfordshire by John Ladbury
There's no such thing as too much storage in a kitchen, but the best options are hidden! Larder cupboards, that look like a standard cabinet, really open up your organisation potential, keep everything within easy reach and allows for fabulously clear surfaces everywhere else. Genius!

Need a little more kitchen inspiration? Take a look at this Ideabook: 16 kitchen extensions to inspire you to get yours done.

Are you going to include all of these elements into your new kitchen?

