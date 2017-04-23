The 5 things every British kitchen needs

If you're about to start thinking of a new kitchen installation for your home, hold your horses! You could easily get so caught up thinking about colours and cabinets that you totally overlook the elements that you absolutely NEED, but we don't want to let you fall into that trap!
We took a look at which key features kitchen planners always look to include for their clients and have pulled together this fantastically comprehensive list, just for you. Let's take a look and see if you might have forgotten anything!
If you have the space, you can't afford to not install an island in your kitchen! If nothing else, just think about how much room you need in order to prepare a Sunday roast and you'll see that it makes perfect sense! They are super handy when used ad breakfast bars too!
Main lights are great, but to get the most use from your kitchen, you need to illuminate separate areas. Your hob, counters and island will all need their own dedicated light source and you can leave them on, in the evening, to create a beautiful ambience.
Before you choose your counter material, really think about how easy it will be to maintain. Options such as Corian, granite and marble will last a lifetime without the need for any maintenance, but be aware that wooden counters will need oiling and deeper cleaning!
Whether you choose traditional cabinet styles or contemporary ones, having a few elements that contrast will really work best for an aesthetically beautiful kitchen. Even something simple, such as vintage-style light fixtures will add in some seriously cool style to the most contemporary room.
There's no such thing as too much storage in a kitchen, but the best options are hidden! Larder cupboards, that look like a standard cabinet, really open up your organisation potential, keep everything within easy reach and allows for fabulously clear surfaces everywhere else. Genius!
