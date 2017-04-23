The 5 things every British kitchen needs

If you're about to start thinking of a new kitchen installation for your home, hold your horses! You could easily get so caught up thinking about colours and cabinets that you totally overlook the elements that you absolutely NEED, but we don't want to let you fall into that trap!

We took a look at which key features kitchen planners always look to include for their clients and have pulled together this fantastically comprehensive list, just for you. Let's take a look and see if you might have forgotten anything!