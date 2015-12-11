Ouch! Make your garden safer for kids

The garden is where your children first come in contact with nature and let their imagination loose so it seems obvious that you will want to make this playground as safe as possible for kids.

Of course, depending on their age, there are different things to be taken into consideration when child-proofing your garden. The younger they are the more danger they can put themselves in. A small pond for a 12 year old might a refreshing paddle but for a 5 year old it might be life threatening.

Also, depending how old your children are, you will need to assess whether you wish to encourage wildlife in your garden. The rule of thumb is the more vegetation the more insects, pests and animals you will attract. Attention should be paid to the variety of plants that adorn your flowerbeds as well as the games your children will play.