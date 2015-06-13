5 simple steps to creating a modern dining room

The dining room has evolved from a cold and formal area used only for special occasions, to a stylish and inviting extension of the kitchen, forming part of an open and social living area. It's an integral but often overlooked room that offers us the opportunity to sit, chat, and enjoy the finer things in life: good food and good wine! That's why the dining room deserves proper care and attention to utilise its full potential.

Whether you're planning on redecorating your dining room, completely renovating your home to bring it up to modern standards, or simply want some inspiration for future design projects, these tips and examples are sure to get your creative juices flowing.