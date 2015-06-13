5 simple steps to creating a modern dining room

The dining room has evolved from a cold and formal area used only for special occasions, to a stylish and inviting extension of the kitchen, forming part of an open and social living area. It's an integral but often overlooked room that offers us the opportunity to sit, chat, and enjoy the finer things in life: good food and good wine! That's why the dining room deserves proper care and attention to utilise its full potential.
Whether you're planning on redecorating your dining room, completely renovating your home to bring it up to modern standards, or simply want some inspiration for future design projects, these tips and examples are sure to get your creative juices flowing.
There are many ways to create texture in a room, and many different effects which can be achieved depending on the fabrics, styles and colours you use. If you like to keep your décor to a minimum, and want to avoid bright colours or patterns, the best way to create texture is through a combination of different materials, such as timber, stone, marble, soft furnishings, and reflective surfaces.
If you're not afraid of louder colours, incorporate splashes of pastel shades, taking inspiration from this fun and innovative bookcase, chosen by interior designers NS Interiors and captured by Beccy Smart Photography. Colourful wall hangings or paintings are also a great way to build texture and inject personality into your room, but remember not to overdo it—too many different colours can make a room look cramped and busy, and it's all about balance when it comes to modern interior design.
The right lighting is essential, but its importance is often forgotten when it comes to designing a room. Lighting is especially important in the dining room, as it helps to create an ambience. You don't want your guests to feel like they're eating their dinner under a stage spotlight, and you don't want to give yourself a headache as you share a meal with your family in the evening. Soft lighting should be dispersed throughout the room for a calming, soothing effect. Whether you achieve this with backlighting, a combination of wall lights and hanging lamps, or integrated ceiling spotlights, is entirely up to you!
Let your personality shine through with interesting and unique pieces of furniture such as this modern structure with suspended seats and wooden dining table! You can find amazing bespoke pieces for an exclusive feel, or even pick up some special industrial style designs from your local flea market, which look great in a modern dining room. Mix and match for a truly inspired and personal dining room that will be the envy of all your friends.
Polished parquet, slate, or tiles: when it comes to flooring, the world is your oyster! You can keep it classy and elegant with timber flooring, or even opt for concrete if you want to embrace the current modern industrial style: you might be surprised how good it looks, especially in larger rooms. If you want a modern minimalist dining room, grey slate would provide a wonderful contrast to stark white walls and glass surfaces.
To create the perfect ambience that suits the way you plan to use your dining room, think about the smaller details. If you're a keen entertainer and want to establish a party mood, integrated speakers will allow you to enjoy some good tunes as you socialise and indulge in a delicious dinner. Alternatively, if you're a romantic at heart, candles and flowers are the way forward.
For more decorating ideas for your home, take a look at these stylish floor rugs.