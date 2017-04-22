Is this the UK's most incredible family home?

For many of us, a dream house is situated in a dream location, such as the seaside, a lush forest or the mountains. And if your dream house happens to enjoy a daily sea breeze and the roaring of crashing waves in the background, then get comfy, for today’s homify 360° is specifically aimed at you.
Courtesy of Exeter-based professionals Barc Architects comes an intriguing project which involved the demolition of an existing bungalow and the erection of a contemporary new beach house in its place, designed to accommodate three generations of the same family.
Of course the clients put a lot of thought into their new home, from how they wanted to experience views from the bedrooms to the sounds of wind and waves they wanted to hear when stepping out onto the balcony. They requested warming shafts of sunlight, efficient functioning of space and storage for easy-to-clean spaces, and snugs where children could escape from adults entertaining friends.
Did they get everything on their wish list? Only one way to find out…
What a fabulous beach house that takes up residence on the green, sloping landscape while providing its residents with stunning views across Saunton Sands and Braunton Burrows.
Carefully designed glazing ensures that the homeowners (and their guests) are connected to the surrounding elements of surf, turf and air.
Nestled into the Saunton hillside, the house’s modern form provides quite the distinct structure which contrasts with the lush surroundings.
The heart of the home goes a long way in upping the house’s functionality levels, with multiple cabinets, high-tech appliances and ample worktop surfaces ensuring a practical (and let’s not forget oh-so stylish) cooking space.
Speaking of practicality, the house also enjoys quite the sustainable design with renewable energy technologies integrated throughout.
The north-south route is about framing the spectacular views, which can be enjoyed from numerous rooms in the house, like the spacious living room complete with plush sofas and modern fireplace.
Generous glass sliding doors allow for a seamless link between indoors and outdoors. And with a view like that, who needs additional décor and wall art pieces?
The east-west circulation route acts as a gallery space, storage zone and services area. It incorporates elements of delight with secret hideaways, window seats, reading- and study areas.
As seen here, the majority of the house’s rooms get to enjoy the ocean view, with multiple windows, glass doors and balconies all added for the exact purpose of tranquil relaxation.
Feel free to enjoy some more striking images of this superb beach-side creation below.
