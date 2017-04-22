Is this the UK's most incredible family home?

For many of us, a dream house is situated in a dream location, such as the seaside, a lush forest or the mountains. And if your dream house happens to enjoy a daily sea breeze and the roaring of crashing waves in the background, then get comfy, for today’s homify 360° is specifically aimed at you.

Courtesy of Exeter-based professionals Barc Architects comes an intriguing project which involved the demolition of an existing bungalow and the erection of a contemporary new beach house in its place, designed to accommodate three generations of the same family.

Of course the clients put a lot of thought into their new home, from how they wanted to experience views from the bedrooms to the sounds of wind and waves they wanted to hear when stepping out onto the balcony. They requested warming shafts of sunlight, efficient functioning of space and storage for easy-to-clean spaces, and snugs where children could escape from adults entertaining friends.

Did they get everything on their wish list? Only one way to find out…