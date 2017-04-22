Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Is this the UK's most incredible family home?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sandhills, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

For many of us, a dream house is situated in a dream location, such as the seaside, a lush forest or the mountains. And if your dream house happens to enjoy a daily sea breeze and the roaring of crashing waves in the background, then get comfy, for today’s homify 360° is specifically aimed at you.

Courtesy of Exeter-based professionals Barc Architects comes an intriguing project which involved the demolition of an existing bungalow and the erection of a contemporary new beach house in its place, designed to accommodate three generations of the same family.  

Of course the clients put a lot of thought into their new home, from how they wanted to experience views from the bedrooms to the sounds of wind and waves they wanted to hear when stepping out onto the balcony. They requested warming shafts of sunlight, efficient functioning of space and storage for easy-to-clean spaces, and snugs where children could escape from adults entertaining friends.

Did they get everything on their wish list? Only one way to find out…

The new modern structure

Sandhills Exterior Barc Architects Modern houses
Barc Architects

Sandhills Exterior

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

What a fabulous beach house that takes up residence on the green, sloping landscape while providing its residents with stunning views across Saunton Sands and Braunton Burrows. 

Carefully designed glazing ensures that the homeowners (and their guests) are connected to the surrounding elements of surf, turf and air.

Nestled into the Saunton hillside, the house’s modern form provides quite the distinct structure which contrasts with the lush surroundings.

The kitchen

Sandhills Kitchen Barc Architects Modern kitchen White
Barc Architects

Sandhills Kitchen

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

The heart of the home goes a long way in upping the house’s functionality levels, with multiple cabinets, high-tech appliances and ample worktop surfaces ensuring a practical (and let’s not forget oh-so stylish) cooking space. 

Speaking of practicality, the house also enjoys quite the sustainable design with renewable energy technologies integrated throughout.

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

All about the view

Sandhills Open Plan Living Room with Stunning Views Barc Architects Modern living room
Barc Architects

Sandhills Open Plan Living Room with Stunning Views

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

The north-south route is about framing the spectacular views, which can be enjoyed from numerous rooms in the house, like the spacious living room complete with plush sofas and modern fireplace. 

Generous glass sliding doors allow for a seamless link between indoors and outdoors. And with a view like that, who needs additional décor and wall art pieces?

A proper layout

Sandhills Exterior Barc Architects Modern houses
Barc Architects

Sandhills Exterior

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

The east-west circulation route acts as a gallery space, storage zone and services area. It incorporates elements of delight with secret hideaways, window seats, reading- and study areas. 

As seen here, the majority of the house’s rooms get to enjoy the ocean view, with multiple windows, glass doors and balconies all added for the exact purpose of tranquil relaxation.

Feel free to enjoy some more striking images of this superb beach-side creation below.

Sandhills Entrance Barc Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
Barc Architects

Sandhills Entrance

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Sandhills Brise Soleil and Views Barc Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Barc Architects

Sandhills Brise Soleil and Views

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Sandhills Kitchen Barc Architects Modern kitchen White
Barc Architects

Sandhills Kitchen

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Sandhills Living Room and Fireplace Barc Architects Modern living room White
Barc Architects

Sandhills Living Room and Fireplace

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Sandhills Glazing Exterior Barc Architects Modern windows & doors Glass
Barc Architects

Sandhills Glazing Exterior

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Sandhills Exterior Barc Architects Modern houses
Barc Architects

Sandhills Exterior

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Speaking of that nautical experience, have a look at these 10 laid back ways to give your home beach hut vibes.

10 ways to get more space without moving house
How do you feel about this house’s look and layout – and location?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks