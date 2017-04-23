The energy-efficient family home of the future

The term ‘passive house’ (German: Passivhaus) not ringing any bells? This simply refers to a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building, reducing its ecological footprint. It results in ultra-low energy buildings that require little energy for space heating or cooling – perfect for 21st century living then!

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes a look at such a house in Stockport, which was constructed in timber-insulated SIPs (structural insulated panels) with a concrete raft foundation. Phi Architects from Greater Manchester are the pros in charge.