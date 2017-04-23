The energy-efficient family home of the future

The term ‘passive house’ (German: Passivhaus) not ringing any bells? This simply refers to a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building, reducing its ecological footprint. It results in ultra-low energy buildings that require little energy for space heating or cooling – perfect for 21st century living then!
Today’s homify 360° highlight takes a look at such a house in Stockport, which was constructed in timber-insulated SIPs (structural insulated panels) with a concrete raft foundation. Phi Architects from Greater Manchester are the pros in charge.
It’s not hard to see why this modern abode stands out from the surrounding houses – it is as if two mirror images are placed alongside one another to form a rather interesting-looking structure.
Add to that the fact that no warm or earthy hues are used for the façade – just clean-cut neutrals to enhance its modern style.
How often do you get to see a house where the front entrance gets its own little structure, such as this glass/metal box? A rather delightful little add-on which gets to contrast with the sloping style of the roof, not to mention the lush garden trimmings in the front.
For the interiors, wood was used for the flooring, as well as the staircase, allowing a warm and charming look (and underfoot sensation) to link up the ground floor with the top level.
Crystal-clear glass balustrades (complete with steel hand railings) successfully echo the super modern style of the exterior façade.
Time for one last look – so how about we check out the back yard?
Enjoying the same mirror-image style we saw at the front, the back side of the house also presents a clean-cut image. Notice how the one side of the house is slightly pushed back to allow for a charming little patio, where the homeowners (and guests) can relish in some fresh air while lounging/dining al fresco style.
