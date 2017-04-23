This 1950s house gets a beautiful new look

They’re found everywhere, regardless of location – beautiful old houses that, once upon a time, used to flaunt a striking and quite stylish look, yet today look haggard and way past their heydays.

That is exactly the reason for our ‘before and after’ segments here on homify – to share with you the beauty of a successful renovation, and what it can mean for an outdated house that just needs some new paint and floor tiles (or, in other cases, a complete overhaul) to give it a second chance in life.

Today’s magical makeover comes to us from Fh-Architektur, who oversaw the stunning conversion of a town villa straight out of the 1950s.