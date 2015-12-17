There is no better colour to mark new beginnings than white. In fact, in colour psychology white translates to wiping the slate clean. Even though it might seem less simulating for the senses, it opens immeasurable avenues for creativity as it is a blank canvas waiting for lines to be drawn.

In your house, the colour white can paint your walls to add volume or you can incorporate white furniture into your living room. Have you ever considered redressing a weather beaten armchair with white upholstery? Or perhaps even repainting your old furniture in white accents?

There are myriad ways to introduce the colour white into your home. Besides unleashing creativity, white alters perception. Spaces that feel cramped can open up with the inclusion of white hues, whether adorning the walls or decorating the furniture.

Let’s see why all white is better than all right!