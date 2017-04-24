Your browser is out-of-date.

14 modern staircases perfect for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Solarsense Zero Carbon Home, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
How many of us totally overlook the style of our staircases? It's a surprisingly common mistake to make, but when you see how many incredible styles there are to choose from, we think you might give it a whole lot more consideration. 

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that yes, a staircase is a practical and necessary inclusion in your home, if you have more than one-storey, but that doesn't mean that it can't be beautiful! Function and fashion CAN go hand-in-hand you know! 

Come and take a look at some of our favourite modern staircase styles and have a think about whether you need to give yours a makeover asap!

1. Chic and simple, the natural wood, white panels and understated black metalwork just coexist beautifully here. And that bannister? Divine!

Homestaging nach Hausumbau in Westerland auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
2. The monochrome scheme here works so well in an open-plan setting and ties the staircase into the wider aesthetic seamlessly.

Chelsea townhouse, adventures in living adventures in living Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
3. Wood and glass keeps things simple in this example, while a gorgeous statue adds a whole new dimension of organic and spiritual style.

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
4. So clean and minimal, in a modern home, this staircase would be the perfect finishing touch! It just couldn't be more contemporary!

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
5. A modern take on a classic sweeping staircase, the glass side panels here really open up the space and light the wood wonderfully.

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
6. Open-sided and super dark, this beautiful staircase is perfect for an open studio home! We bet you could get some storage drawers in there too!

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
7. Concrete is huge news right now and this modern staircase demonstrates exactly how sleek and stylish it can look! It's so understated yet eye-catching.

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
8. Stairs to the side of an entrance aren't new, but just look at the proportions and carpet runners here! The glass sides keep it so fresh as well!

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
9. Why have a linear staircase when you can have a graceful wraparound spiral version? Wow. This really looks like an archaeological find!

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
10. Floating cantilevered wooden treads have made for a structurally daring installation here and we love the little side lights!

Rum Point, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
11. Speaking of wall lights, look at the impact the lights are having here! The aged-effect wood just looks so warm and smooth. The bannister is amazing too!

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
12. Central and grand, this is an impactful staircase right from the word go, but look at the carving detail in the form of wraparound bannister rails! Amazing!

Coldwells, Alford, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
13. Taking a little industrial inspiration, the black metal and glass combination here is phenomenal. It's almost Mondrian-esque!

Modern Chinoiserie Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
14. Is this a staircase or a sculpture installation? The angular side panels create such an eye-catching feature and look so tactile!

Solarsense Askew Cavanna Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
For more staircase inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish stairs for small spaces.

A thatched home with utterly chic interiors
Which of these styles would you love in your home?

