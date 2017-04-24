14 modern staircases perfect for your home

How many of us totally overlook the style of our staircases? It's a surprisingly common mistake to make, but when you see how many incredible styles there are to choose from, we think you might give it a whole lot more consideration.

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that yes, a staircase is a practical and necessary inclusion in your home, if you have more than one-storey, but that doesn't mean that it can't be beautiful! Function and fashion CAN go hand-in-hand you know!

Come and take a look at some of our favourite modern staircase styles and have a think about whether you need to give yours a makeover asap!