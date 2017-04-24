10 ingenious ways to conceal your outdoor bins

Isn't it annoying when you get the façade of your home just right and then you have to spoil it all with your rubbish bins? You might only need to put them out once a week, but they still need to live somewhere and out on the driveway or in the front garden is the most common location, which is such a shame! We are willing to bet that interior designers have dreamt up some seriously cool and stylish ways to conceal their bins, so we thought we'd tap into our inner creatives and think some up as well!
Take a look at our suggestions and see which ones could definitely work for your home!
If you have stairs leading up to your front door, get yourself a handy cabinet built into them! This is the ultimate in hidden storage tips!
We credit ourselves with being a little sneaky when we need to be, so hiding your bins behind tall flowers and grasses seems perfectly acceptable to us!
If you decide to build a little bin house for your rubbish receptacles, try to blend it in with a living roof on the top! It will disappear before your eyes!
If you already have a garden gazebo in place, why not add a slim extension to the side and hide your bins inside it? It just makes sense!
If you have an external boiler or even an electricity cabinet outside your home, see if you can free up a little bit of space to chuck your bins in there! Sneaky and free!
Simple, common sense and wonderfully stylish, some simple wooden screens are the perfect bin camouflage! Just make sure you wash the bins regular or the smell might give you away!
A few simple concrete walls will offer all the camouflage that you need for your bins! You don't even really need to add a roof, just a smooth surface to roll the bins out over.
A classic fenced-off partition will never look anything other than elegant and well thought out. Be sure to match the finish to your wider fencing choices though, for continuity.
You already put cars, bikes and various other items underneath your car port, so why not your bins? You'll barely ever notice them with everything else in there!
If all else fails, simply build yourself a special bin house, finish with colour-coordinated materials to match your home, tuck it around the corner and padlock it shut! Et voila!
For more outdoor storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 garden sheds that will make you want to upgrade yours.
The best wheelie bin storage is the one you already have access to — your backyard! You can keep them locked behind a fence or lock the wheelie bins individually. It keeps things out of sight and out of mind until trash day.
Of course, if you have the means and the drive to come up with something more creative, we always have our professionals at your disposal.
At homify, we always encourage you to find innovative ways to make your home a neater and nicer place to live, and this includes the smallest of details, like wheelie bin storage! If you're looking for more storage tips, we have plenty on our garage and shed page. But why not put some of those things to use by adding more space? We have some tips for you to convert your garage here.