10 ingenious ways to conceal your outdoor bins

Wargrave Contemporary English Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Isn't it annoying when you get the façade of your home just right and then you have to spoil it all with your rubbish bins? You might only need to put them out once a week, but they still need to live somewhere and out on the driveway or in the front garden is the most common location, which is such a shame! We are willing to bet that interior designers have dreamt up some seriously cool and stylish ways to conceal their bins, so we thought we'd tap into our inner creatives and think some up as well! 

Take a look at our suggestions and see which ones could definitely work for your home!

1. Have under-stair storage.

HOUSE FRONTAGE DESIGN, Concept Landscape Architects Concept Landscape Architects
Concept Landscape Architects

HOUSE FRONTAGE DESIGN

Concept Landscape Architects
Concept Landscape Architects
Concept Landscape Architects

If you have stairs leading up to your front door, get yourself a handy cabinet built into them! This is the ultimate in hidden storage tips!

2. Behind tall flowers.

Van ouders naar zoon., Studio Inside Out Studio Inside Out Modern houses Wood Black
Studio Inside Out

Studio Inside Out
Studio Inside Out
Studio Inside Out

We credit ourselves with being a little sneaky when we need to be, so hiding your bins behind tall flowers and grasses seems perfectly acceptable to us!

3. Underneath a green roof!

Bicycle and Bin store TreeSaurus Garages & sheds Solid Wood Green Bicycle storage,Bin storage,Green roof,garden storage,garden furniture
TreeSaurus

Bicycle and Bin store

TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus

If you decide to build a little bin house for your rubbish receptacles, try to blend it in with a living roof on the top! It will disappear before your eyes!

4. Add a room to your gazebo.

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

If you already have a garden gazebo in place, why not add a slim extension to the side and hide your bins inside it? It just makes sense!

5. Utilise an existing outbuilding.

Utility cupboard The Chase Architecture Modern garage/shed
The Chase Architecture

Utility cupboard

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

If you have an external boiler or even an electricity cabinet outside your home, see if you can free up a little bit of space to chuck your bins in there! Sneaky and free!

6. Wooden screens.

Modern English Garden - cedar window screen Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Modern English Garden—cedar window screen

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Simple, common sense and wonderfully stylish, some simple wooden screens are the perfect bin camouflage! Just make sure you wash the bins regular or the smell might give you away!

7. Build a concrete cubby.

FAMILY HOUSE IN OŘECH,CZECH REPUBLIC, MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ Minimalist houses
MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ

FAMILY HOUSE IN OŘECH,CZECH REPUBLIC

MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ
MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ
MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ

A few simple concrete walls will offer all the camouflage that you need for your bins! You don't even really need to add a roof, just a smooth surface to roll the bins out over.

8. Fence them off.

Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey homify Modern garden Garden Design,Landscape Design,Front Garden Design,Woking,Surrey
homify

Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey

homify
homify
homify

A classic fenced-off partition will never look anything other than elegant and well thought out. Be sure to match the finish to your wider fencing choices though, for continuity.

9. Underneath a car port.

wohnhaus b, sebastian kolm architekturfotografie sebastian kolm architekturfotografie Modern houses Wood Brown
sebastian kolm architekturfotografie

sebastian kolm architekturfotografie
sebastian kolm architekturfotografie
sebastian kolm architekturfotografie

You already put cars, bikes and various other items underneath your car port, so why not your bins? You'll barely ever notice them with everything else in there!

10. In a locked side enclosure.

Commercial storage unit, Modular105.co.uk Modular105.co.uk Modern garage/shed
Modular105.co.uk

Commercial storage unit

Modular105.co.uk
Modular105.co.uk
Modular105.co.uk

If all else fails, simply build yourself a special bin house, finish with colour-coordinated materials to match your home, tuck it around the corner and padlock it shut! Et voila!

For more outdoor storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 garden sheds that will make you want to upgrade yours.

And don't forget, you can hide wheelie bins in the garden!

Ince Road, Burwood Park, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern garage/shed
Concept Eight Architects

Ince Road, Burwood Park

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

The best wheelie bin storage is the one you already have access to — your backyard! You can keep them locked behind a fence or lock the wheelie bins individually. It keeps things out of sight and out of mind until trash day.


Of course, if you have the means and the drive to come up with something more creative, we always have our professionals at your disposal.


At homify, we always encourage you to find innovative ways to make your home a neater and nicer place to live, and this includes the smallest of details, like wheelie bin storage! If you're looking for more storage tips, we have plenty on our garage and shed page. But why not put some of those things to use by adding more space? We have some tips for you to convert your garage here.

A cute and affordable 20m² patio
Which of these techniques could work for you?

