10 ingenious ways to conceal your outdoor bins

Isn't it annoying when you get the façade of your home just right and then you have to spoil it all with your rubbish bins? You might only need to put them out once a week, but they still need to live somewhere and out on the driveway or in the front garden is the most common location, which is such a shame! We are willing to bet that interior designers have dreamt up some seriously cool and stylish ways to conceal their bins, so we thought we'd tap into our inner creatives and think some up as well!

Take a look at our suggestions and see which ones could definitely work for your home!