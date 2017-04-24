A thatched home with utterly chic interiors

When it comes to enhancing beauty, home stagers clearly know what they are talking about. After all, it is their day-to-day responsibility to ensure that private residences look charming, welcoming and, most importantly, sellable. And that is where furniture, décor, colours, patterns and a world of other delightful goodies come in, combined with creative thinking, of course.
Let’s take a look at one such example styled up by professional home-staging team Home Staging Sylt Gmbh, located in Sylt, the German island in the North Sea.
There is just something so quaint and charming about a thatched roof. And like all others, it lends a delightfully rustic look to this house, especially since the façade flaunts those exposed brick walls.
Texture, pattern, a sturdy body, a charming build, and a lush green garden/yard which makes the house look all the more picturesque. So far, so good!
The entryway immediately makes us fall in love with the interiors – that clean, subtle colour palette; the slight touch of pattern via the floor tiles and cushions; and the way natural light gets to seep in here from all the way at the back, which turns out to be the living room.
Is it just us, or does this living room’s style remind you of a light stroll on the beach? That wooden floor perfectly mimics beach sand, while the light neutrals of the décor and furniture (and the architecture, for that matter) perfectly portray the clean and calm ocean on a grey, overcast day. The nautical-inspired wall art pieces don’t hurt, either.
Since the dining room shares in the open-plan layout of the living room and kitchen, it was decided to award this section a strikingly patterned rug, making it stand out visually from the rest of the room.
And since the theme here seems to be “subtle beach” (in our minds, at least), that timber table is the ideal addition to remind us of some driftwood.
The very top part of the house has been committed to becoming a (guest) bedroom – and just see how cleverly the experts worked in that sloping ceiling on the left. It balances out with the upholstered bench/ottoman’s leaning legs, adding a neat little criss-cross style (and sleek touch) to the room.
Make sure you don’t miss out on these 12 heavenly bedroom ideas – sweet dreams guaranteed!