The mini garden box you've been waiting for

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at a design that is somewhat different from the usual residential designs we gawk at – it is a delightful Micro box, wooden panelled structure, perfect for a garden room or –office.

This ingenious little invention comes to us from the professionals over at Building With Frames, who made sure to include a batch of strong and stylish touches.

Its asking price? £5,995 inc VAT. Its size? 2.7 x 2.5 m.

But what does it include? And more importantly, what does it look like?

Scroll down for the answers…