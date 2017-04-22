The mini garden box you've been waiting for

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at a design that is somewhat different from the usual residential designs we gawk at – it is a delightful Micro box, wooden panelled structure, perfect for a garden room or –office.
This ingenious little invention comes to us from the professionals over at Building With Frames, who made sure to include a batch of strong and stylish touches.
Its asking price? £5,995 inc VAT. Its size? 2.7 x 2.5 m.
But what does it include? And more importantly, what does it look like?
Scroll down for the answers…
From the outside, this little structure looks like it could be just about anything, from a tool shed to an art studio, and from a playpen to a home office – and that is the beauty of it.
Furthermore, the structure makes use of SIPs (structural insulated panels) with a 60-year lifespan – not too shabby, then? And for those who love going green, many environmental experts consider SIPs to be a green product. How so? Because SIP construction reduces wood waste, and the thermal properties of SIPs provide a long-term investment in energy savings and conservation.
Aluminium-clad, double glazed sliding doors and windows have also been added to the final product (what good is your own little garden office if you can’t enjoy the view?).
The rear side of this wooden structure offers up a bolder, darker look, clad in kiln-dried Siberian Larch.
But the walls aren’t the only ones showing off; the micro box also has an EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) roof with fibreglass trim. EPDM is an extremely durable synthetic rubber roofing membrane which helps to protect that roof surface from harsh weather conditions, such as UV rays, rain and freezing temperatures.
But an impressive exterior will only get you so far – the interior of your new garden office also needs to bring its fair share in terms of style and functionality, and this design definitely delivers on that, too.
Hickory laminate flooring ensures a strong and stylish-looking interior (there is just something so classy about a wooden floor, agreed?), which goes together rather well with stainless sockets and ceiling downlighters.
And it would seem there is adequate room for a desk, table and floor space to ensure a most comfortable and fruitful working experience!
