The narrow London home with an extension to die for

For today’s dose of excellence (also known as ‘homify 360°’), we take a look at one of London-based Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects’ projects. These experts were asked to oversee the interior refit and extension of a Grade II listed house in DeBeaviour Square which stunningly invites the outside areas (a lush garden) inside.
In addition, the extension introduces a double-height space to connect two levels of living to each other and to the garden out back.
Let’s take a look…
There she stands at the back of the house, beautifully blending in with the existing structure’s brick-clad façade.
At ground level, the introduction of double-height windows with bi-fold doors provides the family with a fresh view of the garden. The space inside the extension, a large galley kitchen, benefits splendidly from the incoming natural daylight while opening up onto a new terrace.
At the upper level, a timber surround and balustrade produce a picturesque effect for the balcony, providing a viewing point over the garden from the living room.
Notice how the honey-toned wood used on the upstairs level balances with the bench below.
The new kitchen downstairs gets to enjoy a fresh batch of natural light throughout the day. And let’s not forget to mention the ample legroom where one can cook and socialise to one’s heart’s content – the heart of the home is meant for more than working, after all.
We just love the clean and serene look of the cabinetry, as well as that mint-green backsplash that links up quite subtly with the fresh greens outside.
Speaking of which…
… how would you like to have this garden view peeking back at you each and every day? It’s all fine and well to have generous glass doors and balconies overlooking a back yard, but then that back yard needs to be something to look at.
The perfect outdoor spot that is as practical and functional as it is charming!
