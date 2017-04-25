The narrow London home with an extension to die for

For today’s dose of excellence (also known as ‘homify 360°’), we take a look at one of London-based Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects’ projects. These experts were asked to oversee the interior refit and extension of a Grade II listed house in DeBeaviour Square which stunningly invites the outside areas (a lush garden) inside.

In addition, the extension introduces a double-height space to connect two levels of living to each other and to the garden out back.

Let’s take a look…