The narrow London home with an extension to die for

DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Loading admin actions …

For today’s dose of excellence (also known as ‘homify 360°’), we take a look at one of London-based Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects’ projects. These experts were asked to oversee the interior refit and extension of a Grade II listed house in DeBeaviour Square which stunningly invites the outside areas (a lush garden) inside. 

In addition, the extension introduces a double-height space to connect two levels of living to each other and to the garden out back.

Let’s take a look…

The new structure

There she stands at the back of the house, beautifully blending in with the existing structure’s brick-clad façade. 

At ground level, the introduction of double-height windows with bi-fold doors provides the family with a fresh view of the garden. The space inside the extension, a large galley kitchen, benefits splendidly from the incoming natural daylight while opening up onto a new terrace.

A stylish new look

At the upper level, a timber surround and balustrade produce a picturesque effect for the balcony, providing a viewing point over the garden from the living room. 

Notice how the honey-toned wood used on the upstairs level balances with the bench below. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

Enter the light

The new kitchen downstairs gets to enjoy a fresh batch of natural light throughout the day. And let’s not forget to mention the ample legroom where one can cook and socialise to one’s heart’s content – the heart of the home is meant for more than working, after all.

We just love the clean and serene look of the cabinetry, as well as that mint-green backsplash that links up quite subtly with the fresh greens outside.

Speaking of which…

The garden

… how would you like to have this garden view peeking back at you each and every day? It’s all fine and well to have generous glass doors and balconies overlooking a back yard, but then that back yard needs to be something to look at.

The perfect outdoor spot that is as practical and functional as it is charming! 

What are your thoughts on that extension – and the garden view?

