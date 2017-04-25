5 Simple Things You Need to Make Your Home Entrance Stand Out

Your entrance hallway is the first impression that your home's interior makes on guests, but more than that, it's the space you walk into after a long day at work, so you need it to be something pretty special!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a stunning hallway can make for a truly cohesive home design scheme, but more than that, it is also, potentially, a really practical space as well!
Come with us now, as we tell you how you can perfect your hallway to offer exactly the right balance of style and function!
Don't forget that your front door will not only make an impact on the façade of your home, it will directly affect the look of your entrance hall too. You might like to think about painting the inside of it in a different colour to the outside!
Hallways have a natural tendency to be a little dark, so you absolutely need to make sure that you have your lighting on point! Daylight imitation bulbs are a brilliant idea and flush-fit spotlights will maintain a clean look.
What do hallways always get cluttered with? Shoes, coats and bags! That's why you need to make room for some proper storage, otherwise you'll be tripping up every time you walk through! A stealthy cupboard would be a great way to minimise mess.
It's not all practicality when it comes to hallway design, as it is still a room in your home that needs to look good, so don't overlook a few pretty finishing touches. Fresh flowers, plants, mirrors and a gorgeous side table are all timeless staples!
Last, but certainly not least, you need to make sure that your hallway can stand up to the heavy traffic flow that it will be exposed to! With that in mind, you need tough flooring, which is easy to clean! Laminate wood flooring is a natural choice, but tiles are great too!
