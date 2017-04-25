Small bathrooms: 5 common problems (and how to fix them)

Small bathrooms can seem like a really big problem, especially in busy family homes, but there are plenty of things that you can do to tackle the issues that they throw up! Bathroom designers know all the tricks for garnering as much space as possible from a small room, and we're going to let you in on all of them, right now!
It's time to stop worrying about your bijou proportions and start enjoying them and these tips will absolutely help you to do that—so let's get started!
Solution: Wall-mounted everything! Free up more floor space and give the illusion of a far bigger room by negating any pedestal items from your bathroom. Wall-mounted suite items and storage are the key here and, as an added bonus, look terrifically contemporary.
Solution: Create a wet room or mount a shower head over the bath! Wet rooms are a great way to turn even the smallest bathroom into a shower-friendly space, but if you have a bath, you can choose the simple option of mounting a shower head onto the wall.
Solution: shelving where you wouldn't expect it. There are lots of great locations for handy shelving in a small bathroom. Above your cistern, above the bath, in your corners and even inset wall shelves in your shower! Think about all those toiletries you own and you'll see you need more shelves!
Solution: built-in vanity units! A narrow bathroom can make a decent-sized sink a tricky installation, but if you mount them into a vanity unit, you can kill two birds with one fantastically organised stone! Install the whole item into a wall niche and you'll be really making the most of your space.
Solution: amazing LED lighting! Small bathrooms are compounded if they don't have a window in them. The darkness can be so cloying, which is why super bright LED lighting is the key to success! Don;t forget to add some mirrors too, so that light bounces around as much as possible!
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 dreamy bathrooms to inspire you to upgrade yours.