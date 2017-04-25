Small bathrooms: 5 common problems (and how to fix them)

Small bathrooms can seem like a really big problem, especially in busy family homes, but there are plenty of things that you can do to tackle the issues that they throw up! Bathroom designers know all the tricks for garnering as much space as possible from a small room, and we're going to let you in on all of them, right now!

It's time to stop worrying about your bijou proportions and start enjoying them and these tips will absolutely help you to do that—so let's get started!