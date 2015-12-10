A Beautiful Modern Home with Perfect Location

A sense of freedom is at the heart of this new home, thanks to a genuine expression of fresh ideas and an ambitious décor. Internally, each room inside the home displays an individuality and openness that promotes a free-flowing environment. Being situated high upon a hillside overlooking the ocean adds to this sense of freedom.

This home is a genuine collaboration between its architect and client, forming as a unique outlet for two partners aiming for the same objective, while also displaying their own individuality and flair for design. The home has been perfectly captured by Antonio Chaves Photography.

Explore the gorgeous photos for yourself by scrolling down.