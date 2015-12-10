A Beautiful Modern Home with Perfect Location

A sense of freedom is at the heart of this new home, thanks to a genuine expression of fresh ideas and an ambitious décor. Internally, each room inside the home displays an individuality and openness that promotes a free-flowing environment. Being situated high upon a hillside overlooking the ocean adds to this sense of freedom.
This home is a genuine collaboration between its architect and client, forming as a unique outlet for two partners aiming for the same objective, while also displaying their own individuality and flair for design. The home has been perfectly captured by Antonio Chaves Photography.
Explore the gorgeous photos for yourself by scrolling down.
It is no mean feat to build a house that commands a presence against a backdrop of tree-covered hills and the sparkling waters of the nearby ocean, but this home really does command attention. Built over two levels, the building's upper level maintains an open appearance thanks to the large panes of glazing that run across its entirety. The home settles within the lush landscape thanks to the natural, earthy look of the maroon render.
The orientation is almost too perfect. See how the home has been perfectly positioned to take in the views of the picturesque scenery. Day and night, the lucky owners can enjoy the spectacle on display from the comfort of their home—or better yet, while they swim in the pool.
The location, function and view of each room were considered and individually treated to generate a unique experience. For example, the bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows that take in panoramic views that can be enjoyed from inside the warmth of the bedding sheets.
While the rest of the home takes in views of the surrounding landscape, the bathroom is a more enclosed and isolated space that forms a unique expression of interior design. An earthy colour palette of browns, reds and soft greys creates a dynamic setting. Although undoubtedly modern, the bathroom loses the coldness that can be associated with modern bathroom interiors thanks to its scheme and the thoughtful choice of accessories.
The home's layout maintains a focus upon a central hub on the upper level. Here the living areas of kitchen, dining and lounge combine together to form one holistic communal space. An attached balcony is an extension to this communal space and can be easily accessed via sliding doors.
A selection of raw organic materials chosen for the furnishing is a considered choice that reflects the natural setting in which the house is positioned. The end result is an immediate sense of comfort and homeliness. A diversity of timber becomes a prominent aspect throughout the space and is expressed from various furniture pieces and more permanent finishes.
The kitchen takes on a more industrial inspired appearance. In particular, the grey wall render combines with the deep stain of the timber and the polished concrete flooring. Overall, the room maintains a clean and uncluttered appearance thanks to an abundance of storage space that keeps everything out of sight.
We thought we'd end the tour at one of the more relaxing spots found underneath the home. In an opening created by the steep landscape and the elevated building, there's a unique spot that's been designed as a gathering point dedicated towards relaxation and the enjoyment of the beautiful setting.
Soft hammocks and fold-out chairs, along with middle eastern inspired items form a setting where the owners can retreat to whenever they please. Days will be lost simply enjoying the views on show and with the company of friends and family.
For another inspiring ideabook, you might like to check out: The Beautiful Secret Home in the Forest