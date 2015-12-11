This House is California Dreamin'

Here is a home that celebrates its dramatic location in the best possible fashion. Perched upon a cliff's edge in a mountain range, finding a more spectacular setting would be close to impossible. Inspiration for the architects heading the project was all around them and this is reflected in the home's design. There's a real sense of theatre in the way this home was arranged and how the form and materials come together so uniquely.
Photography, provided by Antonio Chaves Fotografia, captures the captivating relationship the home has with its setting. A vision of angled glass, exposed timber, glistening water and a blue skyline will no doubt engage all your senses. Let's begin…
At night time we are treated to a view of the home's exterior from the front driveway. All lit-up like a star in the sky, we can see all the different shapes and angles of this fascinating building. Huge timber structural timber beams are on display for all to see while both raw and polished concrete forms an intriguing partnership with the natural materials.
From this angle it's possible to appreciate the beauty of the house and you can begin to understand how the architect has intertwined their respect for the land into the design.
Given the sunny nature of the area, a response to the climatic conditions was necessary in order to make the house liveable in the hot summer months. One such feature was the installation of a rooftop garden. The plants keep the whole building cool naturally by absorbing the sun's harsh rays.
The internal setting is unlike one we’ve seen before, fashioned with raw materials. Polished concrete flooring and concrete blocks for the walls provide the internal spaces with a distinct look . Although it may seem like an unusual and cold material to design a home, we can assure you that the feeling inside is anything but. Helping to break up the coldness of the concrete is the beautiful timber joinery.
Almost every element of this home, both inside and out, has been designed to tailor for the ultimate living experience. Grand high ceilings define the living areas, which are airy and so generously spacious. Raw materials have not only been left exposed but highlighted as design features. The chairs and couches found in the lounge are sourced from local furniture makers and display a unique, contemporary appeal.
One of the most spectacular aspects of this home is found within the living room. Finished from transparent glass, a modern fireplace is housed within a structure framed by stone tiles and concrete slabs. The stunning contrast between the natural stone and man-made concrete provides the fireplace with a truly unique shell.
Elsewhere, every aspect of this space is guaranteed to make those inside relax in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Glazings all throughout the room create a sense of openness, while giving the feeling that they’re up in the clouds.
Though it may not be to the taste of some, the use of concrete in this home is truly innovative. The symmetry and attention to detail of this space is exceptional; from the floors to the ceilings, a stunning combination of timberwork and concrete bring character and interest to every surface.
To end our tour, we take one final look at the stunning scenery beside the home's infinity pool. The lucky owners will spend their days here relaxing and swimming laps of the pool whilst occasionally taking a break to admire the ever-changing scenery that's always on show.
Overall, the project exemplifies the modern home trend of emphasising raw, textural details rather than splashes of bold colours. Here, the architect has experimented and succeeded with different textural elements that give this home its own unique character.
For another unique project be sure to check out: The Immortal Rustic Home.