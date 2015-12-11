This House is California Dreamin'

Here is a home that celebrates its dramatic location in the best possible fashion. Perched upon a cliff's edge in a mountain range, finding a more spectacular setting would be close to impossible. Inspiration for the architects heading the project was all around them and this is reflected in the home's design. There's a real sense of theatre in the way this home was arranged and how the form and materials come together so uniquely.

Photography, provided by Antonio Chaves Fotografia, captures the captivating relationship the home has with its setting. A vision of angled glass, exposed timber, glistening water and a blue skyline will no doubt engage all your senses. Let's begin…