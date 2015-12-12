The Home That's the Talk of the Street

Netherlands based architects Wiel Arets' pursuit of groundbreaking home design is exemplified in this exciting project. The newly built home is a wonderful manifestation of experiments and adventurous design that's resulted in a brilliant new addition to an otherwise common suburban street.

Built predominantly from glass, you won’t believe your eyes when you see how light-filled and spacious the interiors are. Bold materials, sleek finishes and well considered details make for a refreshing family domain that has us all inspired. Tapping into the genius of the architects, the owners are able to enjoy life from a different perspective.

Come and see it for yourself!