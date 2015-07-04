Decorating a compact bedroom

The world is becoming a smaller and more compact place—not only with the advent of technology, globalisation, and our effortless ability to connect with the rest of the world cheaply and quickly, but also in terms of the size of our homes. Small homes are the new buzz word when discussing domestic design. People are favouring minute and compact spaces over the traditional need and desire for large and spacious dwellings. One area that is seeing a decrease in its size is the bedroom. Although we may love a large and luxurious sleeping space, hefty and oversized bedrooms are, these days, simply not a practical option.

Today on homify we are paying homage to compact sleeping quarters, and offering a few tips and trips to decorate your modestly sized bedroom. Check out the following examples below, and ensure your space is stylish, functional, and comfortably decorated.