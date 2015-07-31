Decorating your home with optical illusions

Optical illusions, and we’re not talking about the popular ‘90s Magic Eye series of books, but rather illusions that come in many different forms, and consequently play an interesting and stylish role within one’s domestic space. If you have decided to refurbish or rejuvenate your interior spaces, why not go one step further and add a little playfulness and excitement. Optical illusions can impart a sense of individuality and distinctiveness, they can open up a living zone, provide spaciousness within a small area, or simply inject a little fun. Utilising illusionary design, rooms can be deepened, widened, lengthened, narrowed, broadened, heightened, or lowered. Changing someone’s visual perception of a space can enhance the ambience, and impart a profoundly sophisticated aesthetic.

If you would like to see some spaces that effortlessly incorporate some interior illusions, check out the examples below, and consider revamping your home enigmatically and uniquely.