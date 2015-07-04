Utilising timber in your home

Timber is a no-brainer when it comes to your property’s exterior garden space. Not only does timber look fabulous, it ages well, and when treated correctly, can last for many decades. Here in this example we have a courtyard space that has embraced timber in many different ways. Timber cladding is used for the fence walls to soften the area, and avoid the stark steel fence that lies underneath. In addition to this, the deck area and stairs are also timber, and again add comfort and warmth to the sleek space. Matched with a large lawn garden, and pebble and stone tiled path, this area is cohesive and enjoyable.