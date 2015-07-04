Your browser is out-of-date.

Utilising timber in your home

Shabby Chic Mural ref XXL4-014, Paper Moon
Timber—one of the most versatile and multi-functional materials available to interior designers and decorators. Not only does this humble hardwood work brilliantly in the construction of one’s home, it delivers a plethora of options when decorating an interior domestic space as well. From kitchen counter tops, to decorative hanging art, timber is a great natural substance that can evoke a sense of warmth and comfort in even the most stark of spaces. But how do you incorporate and coordinate it with other household textures, fabrics, and materials? Take a few pointers from the stylish examples below, and consider timber when redecorating, refurbishing, or renewing your domestic space.

An indoor deck

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Create a little split level style in your home with the smart and interesting inclusion of timber decking. This bedroom space utilises a rich and warm timber to create a stage upon which the bed sits, creating an impressive and alluring space. Timber is a wonderful material for the interior of your home as it has natural warmth and a comforting presence. This interior decked area works brilliantly in this modern space, and softens the bright white colour scheme as well as the fluorescent lighting.

A natural heart

BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors
Debra Carroll Interiors

BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS

Debra Carroll Interiors
Debra Carroll Interiors
Debra Carroll Interiors

This heart shaped wall hanging is a great way to infuse a little charm and character within an unadorned space. Constructed from branches and twigs, it is pleasingly toned in a dark grey to coordinate with the timber wainscoting around the walls. Add a freestanding bathtub, and you have yourself a luxurious and enjoyable washing space.

The plentiful timber garden

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Whitton Drive

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Timber is a no-brainer when it comes to your property’s exterior garden space. Not only does timber look fabulous, it ages well, and when treated correctly, can last for many decades. Here in this example we have a courtyard space that has embraced timber in many different ways. Timber cladding is used for the fence walls to soften the area, and avoid the stark steel fence that lies underneath. In addition to this, the deck area and stairs are also timber, and again add comfort and warmth to the sleek space. Matched with a large lawn garden, and pebble and stone tiled path, this area is cohesive and enjoyable.

A sauna-esque floor

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Want a little 5-star sauna style in your own home? Look no further than this stylishly attractive bathroom space that utilises timber to create an area of comfort, warmth and appeal. Coordinated with stone tiled walls, these natural materials help to evoke a feeling of friendliness and cordiality, whilst remaining sleek, chic, and fashionable.

Rustic elements

Coldbrook Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Coldbrook Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Rustic timber is something that most people just love. Its rough-around-the-edges appeal means it evokes feelings of countryside charm, and an old-world aesthetic. If you are lucky enough to have a home that has original rustic timber frames or beams, make a statement with them, and ensure they play a part in ensuring your home feels welcoming, charming and quaint.

Terrific timber vanity

Vanity Unit Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors

Vanity Unit

Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors

For a timber that is a little more sleek and modern, take a peek at this bathroom vanity. This timber is polished and looks absolutely divine against the crisp whiteness of the ceramic fixtures. As well as a bathroom vanity, this type of timber can be used stylish within a kitchen as a beautiful worktop. With a countless number of stains, varnishes, and grains, the trickiest part with be deciding on which timber to choose.

Faux timber style

Shabby Chic Mural ref XXL4-014, Paper Moon
Paper Moon

Shabby Chic Mural ref XXL4-014

Paper Moon
Paper Moon
Paper Moon

If real timber isn’t your cup of tea, or you are looking for a quick way exude a little natural charm in your home, take a gander at this amazingly realistic wallpaper from Paper Moon. Imparting a sense of rustic character into your abode, this home décor item is a brilliant addition to any boring or bland interior space.

Before & after: Industrial style in the suburbs
What is your favourite natural material, and how do you incorporate within your home? Let us know below!

