Utilising timber in your home

Timber—one of the most versatile and multi-functional materials available to interior designers and decorators. Not only does this humble hardwood work brilliantly in the construction of one’s home, it delivers a plethora of options when decorating an interior domestic space as well. From kitchen counter tops, to decorative hanging art, timber is a great natural substance that can evoke a sense of warmth and comfort in even the most stark of spaces. But how do you incorporate and coordinate it with other household textures, fabrics, and materials? Take a few pointers from the stylish examples below, and consider timber when redecorating, refurbishing, or renewing your domestic space.
Create a little split level style in your home with the smart and interesting inclusion of timber decking. This bedroom space utilises a rich and warm timber to create a stage upon which the bed sits, creating an impressive and alluring space. Timber is a wonderful material for the interior of your home as it has natural warmth and a comforting presence. This interior decked area works brilliantly in this modern space, and softens the bright white colour scheme as well as the fluorescent lighting.
This heart shaped wall hanging is a great way to infuse a little charm and character within an unadorned space. Constructed from branches and twigs, it is pleasingly toned in a dark grey to coordinate with the timber wainscoting around the walls. Add a freestanding bathtub, and you have yourself a luxurious and enjoyable washing space.
Timber is a no-brainer when it comes to your property’s exterior garden space. Not only does timber look fabulous, it ages well, and when treated correctly, can last for many decades. Here in this example we have a courtyard space that has embraced timber in many different ways. Timber cladding is used for the fence walls to soften the area, and avoid the stark steel fence that lies underneath. In addition to this, the deck area and stairs are also timber, and again add comfort and warmth to the sleek space. Matched with a large lawn garden, and pebble and stone tiled path, this area is cohesive and enjoyable.
Want a little 5-star sauna style in your own home? Look no further than this stylishly attractive bathroom space that utilises timber to create an area of comfort, warmth and appeal. Coordinated with stone tiled walls, these natural materials help to evoke a feeling of friendliness and cordiality, whilst remaining sleek, chic, and fashionable.
Rustic timber is something that most people just love. Its rough-around-the-edges appeal means it evokes feelings of countryside charm, and an old-world aesthetic. If you are lucky enough to have a home that has original rustic timber frames or beams, make a statement with them, and ensure they play a part in ensuring your home feels welcoming, charming and quaint.
For a timber that is a little more sleek and modern, take a peek at this bathroom vanity. This timber is polished and looks absolutely divine against the crisp whiteness of the ceramic fixtures. As well as a bathroom vanity, this type of timber can be used stylish within a kitchen as a beautiful worktop. With a countless number of stains, varnishes, and grains, the trickiest part with be deciding on which timber to choose.
If real timber isn’t your cup of tea, or you are looking for a quick way exude a little natural charm in your home, take a gander at this amazingly realistic wallpaper from Paper Moon. Imparting a sense of rustic character into your abode, this home décor item is a brilliant addition to any boring or bland interior space.