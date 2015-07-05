Your browser is out-of-date.

Stylish garden design ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Eclectic style garden
With summer in full swing we are spending an increased amount of time outside, soaking up those all-important rays, before they retreat into the cool and inevitably frosty winter ahead. However, with the colder months far away on the distant horizon, now is a perfect time to give your garden a stylish renovation and refresh. Whether you have a large or small space, a garden is your ticket to fresh air, and outdoor relaxation. Ensure you make the most of your exterior patch of earth, and decorate it in a way that will foster a positive relationship with nature and the surrounding environment. 

Today on homify we are looking at some brilliant designs. From the elaborate to the simple, there is a garden to suit all tastes. Take a wander through these beautiful spaces below, and begin planning your outdoor renovation today!

Vistas and boardwalks

Moule Rupert Till Mediterranean style garden
This utterly gorgeous design from Rupert Till is a brilliant example of how to create a strong and striking focal point within your garden. When viewing this lush outdoor space, our eyes are immediately drawn through the separate areas to the artistic sculpture in the distance. Moreover, this area utilises timber decking which keeps the area feeling natural, and the linear form of the individual decking draws our attention once again to the end of the walkway. Add plenty of lanterns, lush greenery, and fantastic colourful foliage for a garden that oozes appeal and allure.

A cooking and entertaining space

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs, Borrowed Space Borrowed Space Country style garden
Borrowed Space

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs

This garden has it all, a large lawn space, timber decking with modular outdoor seating, perfectly pruned foliage and shrubs, as well as a huge fire pit for cooking and gathering. Constructed from stone and masonry, this area is spacious enough for a huge family, or two! Simply light the grill and start the barbeque. Moreover, this type of garden feature is perfect for events, soirees, shindigs, and parties, invite everybody you know, and have a memorable time during both summer and winter.

Split level secrets

Bristol city garden in May Karena Batstone Design Modern garden
Karena Batstone Design

Bristol city garden in May

If you grew up watching or reading Frances Hodgson Burnett's The Secret Garden, you will know the magic and excitement of a space with hidden rooms, different areas, and a place full of enchantment and charm. This garden is a modern representation of just that. Replete with split levels, this outdoor space is a great example of how you can create allure and interest within a small space. Overgrown foliage and greenery abounds, as well as comfortable sitting spaces to escape the hustle and bustle of your busy home.

A timeless arch of greenery

Through the looking glass: a surreal garden of distortion and scale homify Eclectic style garden
homify

Through the looking glass: a surreal garden of distortion and scale

Arches are a timeless way to create interest and intrigue within your garden. Consider an arch to mark the entry to and from a certain space in you outdoor area, as well as a single statement item upon which to sit underneath or observe from afar. The beauty of an arch is its versatility. It can easily work on its own, or with other arches to create a walkway, and with so many planting options, you can create any look, colour, or style you desire. Take a trip to your local nursery, and get some planting tips to ensure you purchase the right creeper for your archway.

Gateway to paradise

homify Classic style garden
homify

One fabulous way to enjoy the outdoors is with your very own private spa or hot tub. This example shows us a slice of pure luxury, and a wonderful outside space that effortlessly incorporates a split level decked area with a built-in spa. Picture perfect, this area would make a brilliant relaxing space in both the summer and wintertime. If you don't live by the water or have the view shown here, think outside the box, consult a professional, and consider a spa for your courtyard, or garden. You are guarateed to increase the use of your outdoor space, while relaxing and rejuvenating in the fresh air.

Do you have any other stylish garden ideas for our homify community? We'd love your tips and tricks in the comments section below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

