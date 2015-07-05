Stylish garden design ideas

With summer in full swing we are spending an increased amount of time outside, soaking up those all-important rays, before they retreat into the cool and inevitably frosty winter ahead. However, with the colder months far away on the distant horizon, now is a perfect time to give your garden a stylish renovation and refresh. Whether you have a large or small space, a garden is your ticket to fresh air, and outdoor relaxation. Ensure you make the most of your exterior patch of earth, and decorate it in a way that will foster a positive relationship with nature and the surrounding environment.

Today on homify we are looking at some brilliant designs. From the elaborate to the simple, there is a garden to suit all tastes. Take a wander through these beautiful spaces below, and begin planning your outdoor renovation today!