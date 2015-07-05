Your browser is out-of-date.

French country style in your home

Loaf's 2015 Collections, Loaf Loaf BedroomSofas & chaise longue
No style is quite as chic as French country design. The French themselves exude an inner sense of taste, class, and refinement, which effortlessly translates into their homes, and their interior design. Rural France is picturesque, engrained with local tradition and heritage, and the numerous regions each impart their own uniqueness and style. Homes are filled with memorable objects, cherished curios and well-made furniture. Aesthetics are highly valued, as is the modest refinement of each individual element of home décor.  So how can you incorporate a little French country style into your abode? Think a little provincial, a little rustic, and timelessly swank. French country décor is a brilliant blend between earthy and fashionable. 

Today on homify we are taking a look at some lovely examples that wonderfully incorporate a little rural beauty and refinement into their domestic space. Take a tour of the stylish examples below, and get some handy hints to bring a sense of old-world sentiment, voguish sophistication, as well as a graceful sense of freshness to your dwelling.

A timeless chaise longue

Brontë Chaise Longue Loaf BedroomSofas & chaise longue
An archetypal French piece of furniture, the chaise longue is your first step to creating a stylish country home, and opulent space. This item from Loaf, is a great example of a lavish and enjoyable piece of furniture that wonderfully blends in to the surrounding décor. A dusty blue hue, this seat is the perfect place to rest, read a book, or simply daydream the day away.

Perfect pastels

Copper Collection rigby & mac Eclectic style living room
This example wonderfully illustrates French country style and the use of muted pastel tones to create warmth, and comfort. The dusty blue cupboard is a great demonstration of subtle colours that impart a sense of rustic yet tasteful French style. To modernise this space, a brushed copper freestanding lamp has been added, along with some smaller copper accessories. Think shades of white, blue, pink, and apricot, interspersed with brighter metallic tones.

All white provincial modernity

Freezeland Barn SDA Architecture Ltd Modern style bedroom
White is a perfect hue for the modern French country style bedroom. Not only is this shade timeless, crisp and fresh, but it imparts spaciousness and opulence as well. To achieve this timeless and very stylish look in your own home, simply add pieces of French styled furniture, muted tones, decorative white bed linen, and plenty of velvet throw cushions. Furthermore, a light carpet, or whitewashed timber floor works wonderfully to complement the décor and instil a sense of warmth.

Rustic and endearing

Swedish country style dining table Annie Sloan KitchenTables & chairs
When we think of French country style we immediately imagine the timeless charm of Provincial whitewashed furniture. This example takes that one step further and instead of the typical white hue, imparts a richness from the rustic table colour, and infuses the room with style and verve. Think country style furniture, in a traditional white washed finish, metal accessories, and plenty of luxurious linen accoutrements.

Cute accoutrements

Family Home in Tunbridge Wells, Smartstyle Interiors Smartstyle Interiors Classic style living room
Accessorising is a brilliant way to finish off your interior design, and add the icing on the decorative cake. In this example we see a beautiful array of single flower stems that beautifully work to evoke a sense of freshness and quaint charm within this space. Head to your local thrift store, or simply collect some stylish glass bottles. Add an embellished silver tray, and watch your space transform into a bright and beautiful space.

A contemporary yet timeless ambience

Blue Isle Blue Isle Interiors Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs
This gorgeous interior is a wonderful example of how French country style can be incorporated to look timeless, and full of character. If you are looking to create a room such as this in your own home, simply add two classic sofas, iron and timber side tables, heritage lamp, and traditional French chandeliers. In addition choose a colour palette that compliments the subtle age-defiance of provincial aesthetics. French grey, white, and muted antique hues are perfect for creating that rich yet crisp ambience.

If you would like some more inspiration, check out our other ideabook: Decorating in the French Provincial style

Where is your favourite holiday location in France? We'd love to hear from you below.

