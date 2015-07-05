French country style in your home

No style is quite as chic as French country design. The French themselves exude an inner sense of taste, class, and refinement, which effortlessly translates into their homes, and their interior design. Rural France is picturesque, engrained with local tradition and heritage, and the numerous regions each impart their own uniqueness and style. Homes are filled with memorable objects, cherished curios and well-made furniture. Aesthetics are highly valued, as is the modest refinement of each individual element of home décor. So how can you incorporate a little French country style into your abode? Think a little provincial, a little rustic, and timelessly swank. French country décor is a brilliant blend between earthy and fashionable.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some lovely examples that wonderfully incorporate a little rural beauty and refinement into their domestic space. Take a tour of the stylish examples below, and get some handy hints to bring a sense of old-world sentiment, voguish sophistication, as well as a graceful sense of freshness to your dwelling.