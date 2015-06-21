6 stylish front door ideas

The entrance to your home establishes the tone and character for the rest of your dwelling. Choosing a bold front door can help to boost curb appeal, as well as inject a little individuality into your property. Especially applicable when selling your house, having an individual front door will ensure potential homebuyers remember your property, as it will undoubtedly stand out from the rest.

Do you want to show off your design nous, and choose something a little unique? Take a peek at the following examples below that wonderfully demonstrate the beauty and individuality of a bold front entrance.