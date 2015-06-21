Your browser is out-of-date.

6 stylish front door ideas

press profile homify
Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
The entrance to your home establishes the tone and character for the rest of your dwelling. Choosing a bold front door can help to boost curb appeal, as well as inject a little individuality into your property. Especially applicable when selling your house, having an individual front door will ensure potential homebuyers remember your property, as it will undoubtedly stand out from the rest. 

Do you want to show off your design nous, and choose something a little unique? Take a peek at the following examples below that wonderfully demonstrate the beauty and individuality of a bold front entrance.

Yellow charm and character

La Falaise, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

La Falaise

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

To start things off we are looking at an absolutely adorable country cottage home, with a bright yellow front door. This dwelling takes advantage of its stylish charm and imparts a sense of alluring countryside charisma with a dandelion hued entry. If you want to make a statement with your home, consider a light colour, which matches extremely well with stone frontages or those in a monochromatic shade. In this example the door colour is coordinated well with the warm tone of the thatched room, and white window sashes.

A bold black door

Style and Substance, Studio Hopwood Studio Hopwood Modern houses
Studio Hopwood

Style and Substance

Studio Hopwood
Studio Hopwood
Studio Hopwood

Exuding a classic and graceful ambience, this entry evokes a sense of opulence, and affluence. Combining the white architraves with a bold black front door, this entrance is alluring, impressive and eye-catching. To achieve this look in your own home, think about a high gloss paint in a dark hue that can contrast against a lighter colour or scheme. In addition, to ensure you front entry is attention-grabbing and stylish, choose a tessellated tiled porch, and a pair of symmetrical potted plants.

Bright country blue

Fig Tree Cottage, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

Fig Tree Cottage

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

This bright blue door is a fabulous addition to this casual and charming home. The blue hue is emphasised in the window sashes, on both the first and ground floor of the dwelling. Blue is renowned for working extremely well with a stark white colour scheme, and that is very clearly demonstrated here. If you are considering a white colour scheme for your home, add a little extra pizzazz, and choose a bright blue front entry.

Well coordinated and neat

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Terrace house
GK Architects Ltd

Whitton Drive

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Picture perfect, this home is immaculate in both its maintenance, and also the choice of colours, and design. Evoking a sense of modern and contemporary style, this home brings a monochromatic vibe, whilst oozing trendy cohesion. If you want something that is smart, timeless, and easy to coordinate with many different landscape designs, choose something similar to this home, and you will be ensured of an age-defiant property.

Deep ultramarine entry

Exterior homify Modern houses
homify

Exterior

homify
homify
homify

Similar to the aforementioned country home, this dwelling embraces a darker blue hue, and again matches it with a white exterior scheme. This ensures the door is a bold statement, and imparts a sense of life and vivacity to its street appeal. Often we tend to let our entry ways blend in to the surrounding colours, but this property makes a statement and ensures the door is bold, daring and audacious.

Classic timber character interior

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Last but most certainly not least, we take a look inside a dwelling by Latham Interiors to see how they have incorporated a door into their surrounding entry. The inside of a door is just as important, if not more important that the exterior, as you spend far more time inside your abode, than viewing it from the outside. In order to achieve a cohesive design, and consistent interior scheme for your domicile, you will want to pay special attention to the colour and design of your interior doors. This large colonial dwelling embraces its heritage and keeps the original dark timber tone of the door. Consider a colour that contrasts your wall colour, or perhaps choose something one or two shades lighter to draw attention towards the entry, whilst keeping the room feeling spacious and open.

What colour is your front door? Let us know below!



