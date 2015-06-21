6 stylish front door ideas

The entrance to your home establishes the tone and character for the rest of your dwelling. Choosing a bold front door can help to boost curb appeal, as well as inject a little individuality into your property. Especially applicable when selling your house, having an individual front door will ensure potential homebuyers remember your property, as it will undoubtedly stand out from the rest.
Do you want to show off your design nous, and choose something a little unique? Take a peek at the following examples below that wonderfully demonstrate the beauty and individuality of a bold front entrance.
To start things off we are looking at an absolutely adorable country cottage home, with a bright yellow front door. This dwelling takes advantage of its stylish charm and imparts a sense of alluring countryside charisma with a dandelion hued entry. If you want to make a statement with your home, consider a light colour, which matches extremely well with stone frontages or those in a monochromatic shade. In this example the door colour is coordinated well with the warm tone of the thatched room, and white window sashes.
Exuding a classic and graceful ambience, this entry evokes a sense of opulence, and affluence. Combining the white architraves with a bold black front door, this entrance is alluring, impressive and eye-catching. To achieve this look in your own home, think about a high gloss paint in a dark hue that can contrast against a lighter colour or scheme. In addition, to ensure you front entry is attention-grabbing and stylish, choose a tessellated tiled porch, and a pair of symmetrical potted plants.
This bright blue door is a fabulous addition to this casual and charming home. The blue hue is emphasised in the window sashes, on both the first and ground floor of the dwelling. Blue is renowned for working extremely well with a stark white colour scheme, and that is very clearly demonstrated here. If you are considering a white colour scheme for your home, add a little extra pizzazz, and choose a bright blue front entry.
Picture perfect, this home is immaculate in both its maintenance, and also the choice of colours, and design. Evoking a sense of modern and contemporary style, this home brings a monochromatic vibe, whilst oozing trendy cohesion. If you want something that is smart, timeless, and easy to coordinate with many different landscape designs, choose something similar to this home, and you will be ensured of an age-defiant property.
Similar to the aforementioned country home, this dwelling embraces a darker blue hue, and again matches it with a white exterior scheme. This ensures the door is a bold statement, and imparts a sense of life and vivacity to its street appeal. Often we tend to let our entry ways blend in to the surrounding colours, but this property makes a statement and ensures the door is bold, daring and audacious.
Last but most certainly not least, we take a look inside a dwelling by Latham Interiors to see how they have incorporated a door into their surrounding entry. The inside of a door is just as important, if not more important that the exterior, as you spend far more time inside your abode, than viewing it from the outside. In order to achieve a cohesive design, and consistent interior scheme for your domicile, you will want to pay special attention to the colour and design of your interior doors. This large colonial dwelling embraces its heritage and keeps the original dark timber tone of the door. Consider a colour that contrasts your wall colour, or perhaps choose something one or two shades lighter to draw attention towards the entry, whilst keeping the room feeling spacious and open.