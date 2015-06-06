Contemporary tiled bathroom inspiration

The history of the humble tile dates back as far as the Ancient Egyptians around 4000 BC. Since that time, tiles made by the Assyrians, Babylonians, and Islamic Empire have decoratively adorned churches, mosques, restaurants, shops, hospitals, and homes. Tiles have seen abundant use and production throughout the world, but it wasn’t until the 19th century that Britain pioneered the mass-manufactured tile. With the advent of the industrial revolution, tiles have since become commonplace in almost all domestic dwellings. They range in material from stone, slate, ceramic, porcelain, earthenware, glass, concrete, timber, and even cork.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylishly tiled bathrooms. Tiles are synonymous with wash spaces, and offer a hardwearing and waterproof alternative to paint and other materials.

If you’d like some inspiration, check out the following examples below, and begin planning your bathroom makeover today!