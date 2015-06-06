Contemporary tiled bathroom inspiration

The history of the humble tile dates back as far as the Ancient Egyptians around 4000 BC. Since that time, tiles made by the Assyrians, Babylonians, and Islamic Empire have decoratively adorned churches, mosques, restaurants, shops, hospitals, and homes. Tiles have seen abundant use and production throughout the world, but it wasn’t until the 19th century that Britain pioneered the mass-manufactured tile. With the advent of the industrial revolution, tiles have since become commonplace in almost all domestic dwellings. They range in material from stone, slate, ceramic, porcelain, earthenware, glass, concrete, timber, and even cork.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylishly tiled bathrooms. Tiles are synonymous with wash spaces, and offer a hardwearing and waterproof alternative to paint and other materials.
If you’d like some inspiration, check out the following examples below, and begin planning your bathroom makeover today!
When designing a bathroom, timelessness and age-defiance is often a key concern and desire. The less you have to renovate your bathroom in the future the more money you will save. Taking a look at this bathroom from Corebuild we see a stylish design in a compact space that has utilised a grey and monochromatic colour scheme to elicit timelessness and agelessness. The long stacked tiles are a slate colour and create interest in the bathroom area, while still evoking cleanliness and purity. This bathroom is simple and stylish, the floor is replete with a neutral ecru hued tile and this further reflects the neutral and muted essence of this wash space.
This loft bathroom is a great example of a tiled space. Replete with sand coloured stone wall tiles, this bathroom exudes luxury and fresh opulence. In addition to the wall tiles, the small square floor tiles are distinguished by their light fawn hue, and add a sense of warmth to the compact space. This bathroom incorporates plenty of natural light through multiple windows and a skylight, further reflecting the gloss of the wall tiles, and exuding lavishness and 5-star elegance. If you are planning on tiling the walls of your bathroom, choose a light hue as illustrated in this example, it will give your space a light brightness, whilst infusing a rich charm and class.
This long and lean tile is the perfect choice for a bath of shower. Evoking a rich majestic elegance, this bathroom benefits from the darker brown tone of this tile, and infuses depth. Choose a long horizontal tile in a dark tone for small spaces. You may want to ensure you balance the depth of this tile with bright white fixtures, and shiny chrome fittings, which will ensure the area remains fresh, lively and crisp.
In this bathroom space we see a textured tile that has been employed to the walls throughout the space. The beauty of a textured tile in a neutral or white hue, is that it can be used abundantly without imposing upon the space, or causing a closed-in feeling. This bathroom is fairly compact, and even with tiled walls the area feels pure, fresh, and aesthetically clean. If you want to maximise space in your small or compact bathroom consider an all-white décor that will ensure the space is open and airy. Moreover, if you want to include some interesting elements, instead of using colour and patterns, try a textured tile to evoke interest within the bathroom.
Finally we are taking a look at a thoroughly interesting and exciting bathroom. Brimming with character and charm, this washing space owes its charisma to the sea-foam hued subway style tiles. Subway tiling is currently extremely popular and injects a trendiness into any space. If you want to emulate this lovely style from Blue Cottini, try choosing two different tiles, one in a white or neutral and another in a subtle yet appealing shade. To avoid overdoing the coloured tile, the designers have created a wainscoted style with half of the wall coloured tiles, and the other half in the neutral white tile.
