A dreamy family home you'll want to recreate

Say what you will about location, but living by the seaside certainly comes with a certain amount of charm and perks: a fresh, salty sea breeze; the sound of crashing waves in the background; and a view that constantly changes!

So why in the world would you not want to settle in such a picturesque location as the one we’ve discovered for today’s homify 360° piece – a modern family home in Sylt, which looks most sublime thanks to the talent and creativity of the experts over at Home Staging Sylt Gmbh.