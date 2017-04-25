A dreamy family home you'll want to recreate

Say what you will about location, but living by the seaside certainly comes with a certain amount of charm and perks: a fresh, salty sea breeze; the sound of crashing waves in the background; and a view that constantly changes!
So why in the world would you not want to settle in such a picturesque location as the one we’ve discovered for today’s homify 360° piece – a modern family home in Sylt, which looks most sublime thanks to the talent and creativity of the experts over at Home Staging Sylt Gmbh.
Just because you don’t have a beach view doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nautical vibe indoors. These sand-coloured tiles are the perfect match to make us think of long walks on the beach, while white and neutral hues for the roller blinds, rug and sofas ensure some bright freshness.
But what does the house look like on the outside? Green landscape, fresh-blue sky, and a beach (and majestic ocean) that lies hidden just past the little dunes in the background – in fact, it’s walking distance.
The house itself is also no wallflower, as is ensured by the warm brick façade, grey roof tiles, snow-white window- and door frames, and a charming ‘dollhouse’ build.
French doors lead us from the interiors to the quaint little patio at the back, where adequate room has been saved for an exterior dining set, as well as proper relaxation (you know, for that evening glass of wine).
Back to the interiors, where the dining room boasts the same nautical-yet-classy look as the living room. And although we are big fans of bright colours, we just can’t imagine any better look for this spot than the earthy hues vs. serene whites.
A single piece of wall art reaffirms the nautical ambience ever so slightly.
And since the ‘white look’ is so successful in the lounging/dining areas, why not include it in the culinary corner?
Beautiful, clean-cut cabinetry present ample storage areas, while stainless steel appliances bring about a certain functionality factor plus some shine.
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
Even in one of the most private spaces in the house (the bedroom) can we find so many ideas to copy: the starfishes on the wall; the wooden drawers and side tables in a charming traditional style; mocha-brown hues that offset (just slightly) with the predominantly white palette; a single piece of green on the windowsill for extra freshness.
We repeat our first question: who would not want to settle here?
We’re not just about looking pretty – see these 10 ingenious ways to use the space under your bed.