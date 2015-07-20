6 extravagant and luxurious canopied beds

When we think of canopied four-poster beds we immediately think romance. These grand and luxurious sleeping spaces evoke a sense of opulence, affluence, and majesty. Funnily enough, the history of these beds is far from what one would expect. Rather unromantically, the canopy bed was created to protect its occupant from falling debris that may make its way into the house. During the middle ages, homes were poorly protected, and there was little to stop foreign objects, bugs, dirt, rat droppings, or even pieces of ceiling, from falling into the bed. A stylishly placed piece of linen draped across the top of the space ensured the sleeper a clean and bug-free nights rest. And thus, the canopy bed was born. Moving further along in history, and canopy beds are seen again in 13th century Europe. But the wealthy and affluent citizens had an entirely different use for the canopy bed. As their huge halls and castles were well constructed, there was little need for protection from bugs and dirt. However, throughout medieval Europe, Lords and Ladies—as well as noble families—often shared their large halls with their servants, hence the need for a private, and curtained four-poster bed.

The history of this luxurious home item is rather utilitarian and pragmatic in its design, and yet they are seen as a elegantly sumptuous accessory for any lavish bedroom interior. Take a look at the different canopied beds below, ignore its history, and inject a little romance into your sleeping quarters.