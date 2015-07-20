6 extravagant and luxurious canopied beds

When we think of canopied four-poster beds we immediately think romance. These grand and luxurious sleeping spaces evoke a sense of opulence, affluence, and majesty. Funnily enough, the history of these beds is far from what one would expect. Rather unromantically, the canopy bed was created to protect its occupant from falling debris that may make its way into the house. During the middle ages, homes were poorly protected, and there was little to stop foreign objects, bugs, dirt, rat droppings, or even pieces of ceiling, from falling into the bed. A stylishly placed piece of linen draped across the top of the space ensured the sleeper a clean and bug-free nights rest. And thus, the canopy bed was born. Moving further along in history, and canopy beds are seen again in 13th century Europe. But the wealthy and affluent citizens had an entirely different use for the canopy bed. As their huge halls and castles were well constructed, there was little need for protection from bugs and dirt. However, throughout medieval Europe, Lords and Ladies—as well as noble families—often shared their large halls with their servants, hence the need for a private, and curtained four-poster bed.
The history of this luxurious home item is rather utilitarian and pragmatic in its design, and yet they are seen as a elegantly sumptuous accessory for any lavish bedroom interior. Take a look at the different canopied beds below, ignore its history, and inject a little romance into your sleeping quarters.
When you want a little seaside escape in your very own bedroom, this design has it all. Replete with huge linen covered bed, and topped with whimsical white canopy, perfect for protecting you from pesky mosquitos, as well as looking absolutely lavish and charming. To further enhance your décor, adorn your space with natural materials, plenty of comfortable accessories, and neutral timber toned furniture.
Dreamy, fairy tale perfection, this bedroom is replete with all the necessary royal requirements a princess or prince might desire. The canopy of this bed is hung from a ceiling panel that works brilliantly to create a sense of airiness and space within the room. In addition, the curtains mirror the draped structure of the canopy, and this adds to the sense of sumptuousness.
For something a little different this four-poster bed oozes contemporary cool ambience and style. Canopy free, this bed is a great example of a large four poster bed that doesn’t need fabric draped over it. The décor is monochromatic and evokes a sense of cleanliness and purity. For a space that exudes style and sophistication, think crisp white bed linen, matching floor cushion, geometric wall mural and raw timber floorboards.
A simple canopy can easily transform a space to look stylish and whimsical. This bedroom by Chic from France is a perfect example of an area that benefits from a bed canopy. The effortless comfort imparts fun frivolity and style. Choose a hanging bed canopy or mosquito net, white bed linen, polish timber flooring, and wicker furniture, for a country style space that radiates an endearing quality and air.
In this example we see a four-poster bed that has incorporated a canopy with hanging white linen curtains. This gives the impression of a grand statement bed space, replete with bight accessories. In the second part of the image, we get a close up of the different types of accessories used to coordinate with the canopied bed. The throw pillows are bright and lively, and replete with oranges and geometric motifs, to exude a modern style and design.
If you want to hang something above your bed but aren’t convinced a canopy is the solution, consider this example. This room wonderfully illustrates a different type of ceiling hanging, an organic tree branch that has fairy lights draped around and through it to create an enchanting and charming statement light. Pair this with fur throw rugs, large showpiece mirror, and white bed linen for a space that is alluringly fanciful.