6 sleek outdoor living spaces

press profile homify
River House, Selencky///Parsons
There is something special about having your own patch of outdoor space. You may choose to spend your time outside simply sitting, relaxing, and unwinding with the fresh air imperturbably brushing past your face. Or perhaps you like a lively exterior domestic area, one with space to entertain, cook for your friends and family, or  host an exciting event. Either way, an outdoor living space is a privilege and a joy. Here at homify we absolutely love a stylishly designed garden space, be it large and spacious, or small and compact, there are numerous options to maximise your enjoyment. 

Check out the six beautiful examples below, and ensure your space is sleek, chic, and perfectly designed to maximise your time this summer. If you need a little inspiration, let homify guide the way, and begin renovating your outdoor living area with confidence and excitement.

1. A space for entertaining

River House - Internal/external night view of dining room and kitchen
Selencky///Parsons

River House—Internal/external night view of dining room and kitchen

Selencky///Parsons
Selencky///Parsons
Selencky///Parsons

The ultimate entertainers pad, this outdoor area oozes opulence and plentiful space for socialising with friends and family. The sliding doors open up the inside areas allowing movement and cohesion between the courtyard and the interior dining and living spaces. Truly a spectacular space, this dwelling is bursting with opportunity and ready for enjoyment and fun.

2. Making the most of a view

Scotlarch Decking from Russwood
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking

Scotlarch Decking from Russwood

Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking
Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking

If you have a view, you most certainly need to utilise it to its full potential. This outdoor balcony and decked space is a great illustration of how to set up your outside space when maximising the view beyond. Most of the space is clear and perfect for people to stand, while the iron seating and dining set is a great space to enjoy dinner under the stars or lunch in the sunshine. Further along the balcony there is also a bench to sit, rest, and relax after a long day.

3. Gather in the spa

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

If there anything better than an outdoor spa? This space from Euphoria Lifestyle might just have the perfect setting with the perfect accessories. Replete with a giant 4-person spa, and huge decked area for socialising, the hardest part about this outdoor space, will be trying to head indoors again.

4. Soak up some rays

Pool House, Leighton Home Style
Leighton Home Style

Pool House

Leighton Home Style
Leighton Home Style
Leighton Home Style

The warmer months mean it is time to head outdoors and get that much needed dose of vitamin D before the sun retreats for a cold and brisk winter. This space is a wonderful example of how to soak up those rays in style. Complete with two large loungers, a two seater sofa, and coffee table, this pool house is a great way to enjoy the summer restfully and elegantly. Choose dark wicker furniture with white cushions for a strong contrast between the hues, and a bold fashionable aesthetic.

5. A sophisticated outside space

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

Picture perfect, and looking like the ideal setting for a high tea or garden party, this outdoor space is a brilliant example of how stylish simplicity can look. Minimal in adornments, this space embraces country style and incorporates a white picket fence, timber table and chairs, as well as a freshly cut grass area.

6. Perfect dining area

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Last but definitely not least on our list is a gorgeous outdoor dining space. Replete with robust wicker furniture, this 8-seater setting provides the ideal space for friends to gather and eat, while enjoying the neat and well-designed garden. The colour scheme of this space is neutral and yet bold, the dark charcoal of the wicker combines and coordinates perfectly with the raw timber cladding on the adjacent building. The seats are comfortable and cushioned, ensuring each person is contented and can enjoy their meal relaxingly and at ease.

What necessities do you need for outdoor living? Let us know in the comments.

