A cute and affordable 20m² patio

No reason to fret if your “garden” back home is nothing more than a few metres of dirty ground, loose floor tiles and a plant that looks like it gave up on living last century – there’s always hope!
Case in point, today’s little makeover project (helmed by the landscape designers of Constans Paysage) who took a 20m² layout of nothing more than dirt, rubble and some dying greens, and transformed it into… well, scroll down if you want to know more.
If your garden (or exterior space) looks something similar to the image shown on the right, then we don’t blame you for never wanting to spend time outdoors.
But just see what magic can be worked with the right tools and ideas – a hideous, cracking wall can become a majestic blue backdrop; dirty and unkempt ground surfaces can flaunt a stylish look via floor tiles; and there is a whole world of plants and flowers out there that can freshen up any outdoor (or indoor) space!
The other side of this little back yard continues to impress us – look at how the entrance was also styled up via a fresh coat of paint, some ranking plants, as well as new roof tiles.
And the designers even had the notion to put in a stylish little lounger, so one can really enjoy teatime in style while admiring the new backyard beauty.
We are just mad about contrast here on homify (note: it’s not the same as ‘clashing’), which is why those timber-panelled walls offsetting with the stone tiles on the floor has us so excited!
To keep the green lushness going, some potted plants were added to the other side of this little spot, including on the windowsills. Simple, yet so effective.
We certainly wouldn’t mind having this as a backyard- or little patio view each and every day. Finally a view worth enjoying can be seen through those glass panes!
homify hint: Let your little backyard patio change with the seasons; change that wall’s thunderstorm blue to a rich, warm colour come autumn (perhaps red-beige?).
