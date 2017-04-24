Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A cute and affordable 20m² patio

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
FENÊTRE SUR COUR, Constans Paysage Constans Paysage Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

No reason to fret if your “garden” back home is nothing more than a few metres of dirty ground, loose floor tiles and a plant that looks like it gave up on living last century – there’s always hope!

Case in point, today’s little makeover project (helmed by the landscape designers of Constans Paysage) who took a 20m² layout of nothing more than dirt, rubble and some dying greens, and transformed it into… well, scroll down if you want to know more.

Before and after: From atrocious to amazing

FENÊTRE SUR COUR, Constans Paysage Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage

Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage

If your garden (or exterior space) looks something similar to the image shown on the right, then we don’t blame you for never wanting to spend time outdoors.

But just see what magic can be worked with the right tools and ideas – a hideous, cracking wall can become a majestic blue backdrop; dirty and unkempt ground surfaces can flaunt a stylish look via floor tiles; and there is a whole world of plants and flowers out there that can freshen up any outdoor (or indoor) space!

Before and after: More to see

FENÊTRE SUR COUR, Constans Paysage Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage

Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage

The other side of this little back yard continues to impress us – look at how the entrance was also styled up via a fresh coat of paint, some ranking plants, as well as new roof tiles.

And the designers even had the notion to put in a stylish little lounger, so one can really enjoy teatime in style while admiring the new backyard beauty.

After: Clever contrast

FENÊTRE SUR COUR, Constans Paysage Constans Paysage Asian style garden
Constans Paysage

Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage

We are just mad about contrast here on homify (note: it’s not the same as ‘clashing’), which is why those timber-panelled walls offsetting with the stone tiles on the floor has us so excited! 

To keep the green lushness going, some potted plants were added to the other side of this little spot, including on the windowsills. Simple, yet so effective.

After: The new view

FENÊTRE SUR COUR, Constans Paysage Constans Paysage Asian style garden
Constans Paysage

Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage
Constans Paysage

We certainly wouldn’t mind having this as a backyard- or little patio view each and every day. Finally a view worth enjoying can be seen through those glass panes!

homify hint: Let your little backyard patio change with the seasons; change that wall’s thunderstorm blue to a rich, warm colour come autumn (perhaps red-beige?). 

For other ideas, have a look at 15 smart patio ideas you'll wish you'd thought of before.

14 modern staircases perfect for your home
Do you like this garden makeover? What would you have done differently?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks