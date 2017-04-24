A cute and affordable 20m² patio

No reason to fret if your “garden” back home is nothing more than a few metres of dirty ground, loose floor tiles and a plant that looks like it gave up on living last century – there’s always hope!

Case in point, today’s little makeover project (helmed by the landscape designers of Constans Paysage) who took a 20m² layout of nothing more than dirt, rubble and some dying greens, and transformed it into… well, scroll down if you want to know more.