Lighting for your barn style ceiling

Barn conversions are undoubtedly one of the most interesting, and character filled spaces in which to live. So what is it about converted barns that make such appealing homes? It could be their overflowing charismatic architectural style, or perhaps their charming warmth that comes with decades of history and heritage. Either way, converted barn style homes are intriguing, remarkable, and more often than not, truly spectacular. One of the most stunning elements of the barn dwelling is the exposed vaulted timber ceilings. These ceilings evoke old-world allure and personality, whilst providing a spacious and enjoyable airiness. But how do you light these huge and overwhelming spaces?
Today on homify we are looking at barn style ceilings and 5 different lighting options to ensure your space is well illuminated and stylish. Check out the examples below to get some striking lighting inspiration.
If having a barn style ceiling isn’t impressive enough, these homeowners have decorated their central entrance area with a huge statement light fitting. Chandelier in style, this hanging pendant light offers a soft mood light for the space, whilst also infusing a sense of modernity and contemporary style. The rustic nature of this space brilliantly contrasts the light, and it is well juxtaposed to infuse a fashionable sense of individuality. If you are considering a light such as this, consider how it will react to the surrounding décor and decoration of your space, and keep the rest of the interior minimal, to allow the light to take centre stage.
Suspended lights are an excellent way to ensure a space receives an equal volume of light without large imposing fittings. In this example from Hall + Bednarczyk Architects the downlights are attached to two taut wires that span the width of the space. The beauty of these lights is their unobtrusive nature. They brilliant illuminate the space, but still allow the barn style ceiling to act as the feature of the room. The rustic timber of the ceiling beams is wonderfully contrasted with modern furniture and contemporary accessories, and the downlights additionally compliment the décor.
A barn style ceiling can really infuse a room with character, charm and charisma. This room is no exception. Gorgeously decorated with traditional furniture, and luxury textiles, the mood is soft, relaxing, and comfortable. So how do you light a space such as this? The solution in this example is wall mounted fittings that direct their light upward across the slated ceiling space. This makes a stylish statement, and ensures the area is romantic, well-lit, and extremely enjoyable.
This gorgeous vaulted ceiling is picture perfect with its white colour scheme, and lovely timber highlights. In order to keep this space feeling special and well-decorated, the designers have chosen to include a statement chandelier in a silver and crystal shade. This helps to further infuse the space with luxury and a sense of opulence. An all-white bedroom can really make a statement, and in order to enhance the stylish ambience, a small, unobtrusive, yet highly individual chandelier is the ideal choice. If you have a centre beam in your barn ceiling, consider making a statement with a beautifully unique light fitting.
This is a brilliant example of a heritage space that has included contemporary décor and design to ensure the space is modern and sleek. Utilising a palette of greys, the room feels clean and open, yet still comfortable and cosy. In this room, the barn style ceiling is a feature, the timber is painted to keep the contemporary vibe, and the lights are attached to the top of the ceiling. The glass bauble pendant lights drop down just below the barn ceiling, and provide a sense of luxury and opulence within the space.