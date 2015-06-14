Lighting for your barn style ceiling

Barn conversions are undoubtedly one of the most interesting, and character filled spaces in which to live. So what is it about converted barns that make such appealing homes? It could be their overflowing charismatic architectural style, or perhaps their charming warmth that comes with decades of history and heritage. Either way, converted barn style homes are intriguing, remarkable, and more often than not, truly spectacular. One of the most stunning elements of the barn dwelling is the exposed vaulted timber ceilings. These ceilings evoke old-world allure and personality, whilst providing a spacious and enjoyable airiness. But how do you light these huge and overwhelming spaces?

Today on homify we are looking at barn style ceilings and 5 different lighting options to ensure your space is well illuminated and stylish. Check out the examples below to get some striking lighting inspiration.