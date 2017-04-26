The Weymouth home with four different faces

Today’s homify 360° piece focuses on the amazing result achieved by adding glass (yes, glass) to a house. Okay, so this stunning transformation (to an already eye-catching home in Weymouth) was achieved by adding modern reflective glass, minimal windows, curved glass and glass balustrades in and around the house – and the end results are simply smashing.

The pros in charge of this one are IQ GLASS UK – let’s see what they accomplished…