The Weymouth home with four different faces

Today’s homify 360° piece focuses on the amazing result achieved by adding glass (yes, glass) to a house. Okay, so this stunning transformation (to an already eye-catching home in Weymouth) was achieved by adding modern reflective glass, minimal windows, curved glass and glass balustrades in and around the house – and the end results are simply smashing.
The pros in charge of this one are IQ GLASS UK – let’s see what they accomplished…
What a charming, most inviting view! The exposed brick lend a traditional and classy look to the façade (not to mention eye-catching texture), while the glass surfaces add just the right amount of contrast and visual detail.
We are just crazy about this generous piece of reflective glass that instantly doubles up on visual space – not that this layout needs it.
And what a surprise to discover that this courtyard has been turned into a stone/Asian garden – bet you didn’t see that coming!
The curved glass panes can be glimpsed at the back of the house that leads to the timber deck. Seeing as curved volumes are part and parcel of this house’s build, it just made sense to include rounded windows and glass doors.
Plus, can you imagine the batches of sunshine that seep indoors on a daily basis?
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
We close off our tour with a look at the back yard, where more glass has been inserted in the form of generous windows and glass balustrades.
However it is that delightful garden layout that really has us all excited. Notice the superb contrast achieved by combining stone, rocks, pebbles and little bits of foliage to offset with the wooden façade in the background. A definite style to copy back home!
