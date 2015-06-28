6 new & inspiring wallpaper designs

Wallpaper has become progressively common for the everyday homeowner. However, with so many different wallpaper designs on the market it can be tricking knowing where to begin when choosing a pattern or motif. You need to decide the style of room that you are decorating—is it a relaxed ambience you are hoping to achieve, or perhaps something a little more romantic? Do you want a space that is dark and moody, or a light, bright, and fresh space? Moreover, you will want to ensure you choose a print that will complement your personality, and avoid patterns that you will tire of easily.
Today’s ideabook features 6 new and inspiring wallpaper designs that are sure to brighten and enliven your space. Whether you are looking for something dreamy, something lively, or simply something subtle, there is a wallpaper design for you. Check out the following examples below, and begin planning your home renovation with flair, verve, and vivacity today!
Starting off our list today is a highly original and very charming wallpaper. This hexagonal print brilliantly enhances this space and works wonderfully with the traditional sofa, and solid metallic lamp. When viewed closely, it is possible to see the moth motif contained within every second hexagon. This adds a sense of uniqueness and originality, whilst evoking style and character.
Squirrels, does a cuter critter exist? This homeowner doesn’t think so, and has seamlessly incorporated squirrel print wallpaper into their home. From Mitas & Co, this dusty pink hue contrasts wonderfully against the sea-foam turquoise sofa, which is enhanced with matching pink cushions. Choose this wallpaper carefully as you may tire of such an individual pattern or motif. However, the best thing about this print is how at first glance it looks like a simple paisley pattern, but upon closer inspection is a cute and charismatic animal motif.
A truly beautiful wallpaper, this lovely botanic bird motif is a brilliant addition to this traditional home. Able to be utilised in a contemporary or a heritage home, botanic prints add life and energy to a space. Pair this wallpaper with a bright lamp, bonsai plant, and simple minimal antique furniture.
Want that rustic industrial cool ambience in your home without tearing down half of your wall? Then this wallpaper is the design for you! Taking all of the hard work out, this design brings a sense of rustic charm into your home whilst ensuring you aren’t stuck with a re-plastering job if you move out. Pair this design with industrial or retro furniture, mid-century items, and a fresh white colour scheme for a room that is effortlessly cool and trendy.
This feature wall has utilised beautiful wallpaper in a light grey tone. The style is reminiscent of a mountainous region of overlapping hills. From a distance these hilly motifs blend into one another and you have a space that looks very simple and minimal, but upon closer inspection the pattern is extremely visible and adds interest to the space. Paired with a decorative white mantelpiece, deco mirror, and two simple vases, this domestic area is stylish and timeless.
If you want to create interest in your bathroom space but are unsure how to do so, think about patterned wallpaper. Not only is wallpaper far less expensive than tiles, it is also much easier to alter should your taste change. In this example the wallpaper chosen is an olive green with a botanical print. This wallpaper is used on one wall and paired with white accessories and walls to ensure the room remains fresh and clean.