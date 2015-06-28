6 new & inspiring wallpaper designs

Wallpaper has become progressively common for the everyday homeowner. However, with so many different wallpaper designs on the market it can be tricking knowing where to begin when choosing a pattern or motif. You need to decide the style of room that you are decorating—is it a relaxed ambience you are hoping to achieve, or perhaps something a little more romantic? Do you want a space that is dark and moody, or a light, bright, and fresh space? Moreover, you will want to ensure you choose a print that will complement your personality, and avoid patterns that you will tire of easily.

Today’s ideabook features 6 new and inspiring wallpaper designs that are sure to brighten and enliven your space. Whether you are looking for something dreamy, something lively, or simply something subtle, there is a wallpaper design for you. Check out the following examples below, and begin planning your home renovation with flair, verve, and vivacity today!