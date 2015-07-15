Enliven your home with coloured paint

Homes are often a reflection of our character and personality. When we decorate we impart a little of ourselves, and consequently a little into the ambience and aesthetic of our domestic space. If you feel as though your home is not representing your true nature or aura, it is time to refresh, rejuvenate, and renovate! Painting a space is often one of the simplest and least expensive ways to alter the appearance and look of your dwelling.
For a little interior inspiration, check out the following colourful examples below, and impart some vivacity and verve into your home today.
First on our list of colourful and stylish interiors, this wonderful example from Latham Interiors brilliantly demonstrates how colour can influence the vibe and ambience of an interior space. Here the red is a deep and rich tone coupled with matching striped sofas that infuse the room with a sense of opulence and majesty. Pair this shade with gold accessories and accoutrements, sumptuous furniture, plush linens, and rich timber furniture.
This room is gorgeously decorated in a deep blue colour that exudes a richness, as well as a whimsical frivolity. This bohemian-esque living space benefits from an injection of colour that allows it a sense of warmth, and liveliness. Choose a colour like this to match an eclectic atmosphere and character in your domestic space, and remember to pair it with plenty of equally interesting accessories and curios.
Pink is probably not a colour you necessarily associate with bathrooms, but this space managed to include a bright and bouncy magenta tone with ease and style. The key to this example is that the painted wall is it is only one wall, and the rest of the room is a crisp white hue. If you are looking to evoke some bold vivacity into your space (particularly a compact space) ensure you do not overdo the hue, and consider a feature wall instead of painting the entre space. Moreover, match it with neutral tones, to avoid clashes and uncooperative colours ruining the ambience of your space.
Bedroom colours can sometimes be difficult to choose, with so many options on the market, it can be tricky to know where to begin. This bedroom has been designed wonderfully to include a deep charcoal wall colour that oozes contemporary vibes, as well as a rich relaxing essence. Instead of the popular ‘white wall, white ceiling’ option, why not think outside the box and paint your bedroom with a deep, dark, and thoroughly restful hue. Match it with a white ceiling, white armchair, white bedlinen, and a warm timber floorboard.
Yellow is one of those colours that will always be a timeless and stylish choice. This child’s room shows how a light yellow can be perfect for a range of ages, from a nursery to a teenagers retreat. Choose a subtle yellow over a bright one and you will find the result is a space that imparts warmth and cordiality, as well as a welcoming and inviting ambience.
Light blue is one of the most versatile and friendly colours to use inside your home. It is reminiscent of the seaside, and immediately instils a sense of tranquillity and serenity. To give your subtle wall colour a hint of vivacity, consider a statement light fitting in a reflective copper tone, or perhaps a bold and contrasting dark hue. Furthermore, pair your light blue walls with white highlights, and a dark timber floorboard for maximum impact and effect.
This lovely light brown fawn tone is an excellent addition to this dining space. Replete with wall mounted lights and a statement deco-esque mirror, this room oozes charm, style and comfort. If you are thinking of painting your room with a brown or beige tone, take a look at this example for some design tips. Firstly, the colour palette is soft and subtle, the hues used are warm and inviting, and this blends extremely well with the richness of the aubergine-like brown walls. the curtains follow the same hue as the walls, with the exception of the lower quarter that match the terracotta shade seen on the chairs.