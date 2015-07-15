Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Enliven your home with coloured paint

press profile homify press profile homify
Rotherwick Road - ​Hampstead Garden Suburbs 'Arts & Crafts' House , TG Studio TG Studio Modern nursery/kids room
Loading admin actions …

Homes are often a reflection of our character and personality. When we decorate we impart a little of ourselves, and consequently a little into the ambience and aesthetic of our domestic space. If you feel as though your home is not representing your true nature or aura, it is time to refresh, rejuvenate, and renovate! Painting a space is often one of the simplest and least expensive ways to alter the appearance and look of your dwelling. 

For a little interior inspiration, check out the following colourful examples below, and impart some vivacity and verve into your home today.

Ravishing red

Georgian Farmhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Country style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Farmhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

First on our list of colourful and stylish interiors, this wonderful example from Latham Interiors brilliantly demonstrates how colour can influence the vibe and ambience of an interior space. Here the red is a deep and rich tone coupled with matching striped sofas that infuse the room with a sense of opulence and majesty. Pair this shade with gold accessories and accoutrements, sumptuous furniture, plush linens, and rich timber furniture.

Beautiful blue

Blackheath London Townhouse, Egon Design Egon Design Modern living room
Egon Design

Blackheath London Townhouse

Egon Design
Egon Design
Egon Design

This room is gorgeously decorated in a deep blue colour that exudes a richness, as well as a whimsical frivolity. This bohemian-esque living space benefits from an injection of colour that allows it a sense of warmth, and liveliness. Choose a colour like this to match an eclectic atmosphere and character in your domestic space, and remember to pair it with plenty of equally interesting accessories and curios.

Pretty in pink

Pink is probably not a colour you necessarily associate with bathrooms, but this space managed to include a bright and bouncy magenta tone with ease and style. The key to this example is that the painted wall is it is only one wall, and the rest of the room is a crisp white hue. If you are looking to evoke some bold vivacity into your space (particularly a compact space) ensure you do not overdo the hue, and consider a feature wall instead of painting the entre space. Moreover, match it with neutral tones, to avoid clashes and uncooperative colours ruining the ambience of your space.

Classy charcoal

Deep grey throughout Forster Inc Modern style bedroom
Forster Inc

Deep grey throughout

Forster Inc
Forster Inc
Forster Inc

Bedroom colours can sometimes be difficult to choose, with so many options on the market, it can be tricky to know where to begin. This bedroom has been designed wonderfully to include a deep charcoal wall colour that oozes contemporary vibes, as well as a rich relaxing essence. Instead of the popular ‘white wall, white ceiling’ option, why not think outside the box and paint your bedroom with a deep, dark, and thoroughly restful hue. Match it with a white ceiling, white armchair, white bedlinen, and a warm timber floorboard.

Lovely lemon

Kids Attic Bedroom TG Studio Modern nursery/kids room
TG Studio

Kids Attic Bedroom

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Yellow is one of those colours that will always be a timeless and stylish choice. This child’s room shows how a light yellow can be perfect for a range of ages, from a nursery to a teenagers retreat. Choose a subtle yellow over a bright one and you will find the result is a space that imparts warmth and cordiality, as well as a welcoming and inviting ambience.

For some more tips for children's rooms take a look at our other ideabook: Interesting ideas to enhance your child’s room

Bewitching baby blue

Stairwell Collective Works Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Collective Works

Stairwell

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

Light blue is one of the most versatile and friendly colours to use inside your home. It is reminiscent of the seaside, and immediately instils a sense of tranquillity and serenity. To give your subtle wall colour a hint of vivacity, consider a statement light fitting in a reflective copper tone, or perhaps a bold and contrasting dark hue. Furthermore, pair your light blue walls with white highlights, and a dark timber floorboard for maximum impact and effect.

Fantastic fawn

Dining Room homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

This lovely light brown fawn tone is an excellent addition to this dining space. Replete with wall mounted lights and a statement deco-esque mirror, this room oozes charm, style and comfort. If you are thinking of painting your room with a brown or beige tone, take a look at this example for some design tips. Firstly, the colour palette is soft and subtle, the hues used are warm and inviting, and this blends extremely well with the richness of the aubergine-like brown walls. the curtains follow the same hue as the walls, with the exception of the lower quarter that match the terracotta shade seen on the chairs.

An old granary transformed
What colour would you choose to paint your walls? Let us know below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks