Guide to decorating your landing

The stair and hallway landing is possibly one of the trickiest spaces to decorate in your home. But what is it that makes this area so difficult? This seemingly small and easy entry looks as though it would be simple to bedeck and adorn with furniture and accessories. Upon first glance, all this compact room requires is a table, some storage space, and perhaps a few hooks for coats and hats. And yet, this is one of the spaces in many homes that becomes disordered, muddled, and chaotic.

Landing spaces see a lot of foot traffic, they service the home, and allow smooth movement between spaces. In order to ensure your landing avoids a shambolic future, take a peek at the following beautiful examples below, and give your space a minimalistic refresh to ensure it is uncluttered, polished and tasteful.