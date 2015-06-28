Guide to decorating your landing

The stair and hallway landing is possibly one of the trickiest spaces to decorate in your home. But what is it that makes this area so difficult? This seemingly small and easy entry looks as though it would be simple to bedeck and adorn with furniture and accessories. Upon first glance, all this compact room requires is a table, some storage space, and perhaps a few hooks for coats and hats. And yet, this is one of the spaces in many homes that becomes disordered, muddled, and chaotic.
Landing spaces see a lot of foot traffic, they service the home, and allow smooth movement between spaces. In order to ensure your landing avoids a shambolic future, take a peek at the following beautiful examples below, and give your space a minimalistic refresh to ensure it is uncluttered, polished and tasteful.
This very contemporary landing has been simply decorated with a console table and decorations, which enhance the space and add a sense of style. The staircase in this space evokes movement and is quite asymmetrical in its form. To counter this and add contrast, the adornment on the modern hall table is very balanced and evenly proportioned. Within the space a colour palette of white and charcoal is used, and this is interspersed with pastel flowers and a rich timber front door.
Not very often do we see a staircase that enters into a bedroom, but in this instance the bedroom is hidden below the staircase and the mezzanine above provides access to this space. In order to keep this compact area from feeling spacious and well designed the landing from the stairs is minimal and unadorned. A set of feature lights punctuates the space and provides interest, as well as the staircase itself that looks fabulously contemporary and interesting.
Simple decoration are often a great way to ensure your landing is minimal yet stylishly appointed. In this example from Groves Natcheva Architects we see a single chair that evokes a Shaker style, and three pieces of art. The first two are photographic images hung upon the walls, while the thirst is a single statuette that sits within its very own indent in the wall. In addition, 4 decorative stone-like pieces sit on the solid balustrade and exude Zen minimalism and graceful class.
It’s hard to go wrong with a chaise longue; they impart class, grace, sophistication, and style. This example is no exception. This upstairs landing has been wonderfully decorated to include a modern chaise with classic styling. The secret to ensuring your landing is stylish, and your chaise longue is well incorporated is to keep it simple. Avoid over decorating, and instead take some pointers from this example that shows how a simple seat and side table can brighten a space and add warmth. The mood lighting is also very important in this illustration as it demonstrates how soft lights can exude a 5-star hotel ambience, and avoids the space feeling cold or unwelcoming.
Finally we see a landing space that has very cleverly incorporated some built-in cabinetry and joinery. If you are having trouble with storage space in your home, consider contacting a professional and installing some timeless or contemporary cupboards. This low-lying item works as storage for books, magazines, and acts as a console table for a bouquet of flowers, or perhaps some vases or statues. In addition, the colour scheme is a bright white and this helps to contrast against the dark timber of the floorboard, keeping the space open and airy.